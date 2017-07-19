 
 

Samsung To Make IPhone Chips Again In 2018 Says Rumor

Posted: Jul 19 2017, 6:02am CDT

 

Samsung to Make iPhone Chips Again in 2018 Says Rumor
Image via Apple
 

Samsung and TSMC will now share some orders for coming iPhone models says rumor

A new rumor is making the rounds that Apple is putting Samsung back into the iPhone chip making rotation in 2018. For the current iPhone 7 smartphone, all the A10 chips in the smartphone line are being made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company or TSMC. word is that TSMC would be making all the chips for the iPhone 8 and upgraded models as well. MacRumors reports that this could be changing.

The rumor claims that Samsung co-CEO Kwon Oh-hyun visited Apple in cupertino last month and during that meeting Samsung closed a deal that will see it purchase equipment specifically for building chips for Apple. The equipment is said to be 7nm chip fabrication hardware for iPhone devices. Samsung also has a division that makes OLED screens, which will be a big part of all iPhone models moving forward.

The promise to buy 7nm chip making equipment and OLED screen ties was reportedly enough to get Apple to bring Samsung back into the iPhone supply chain. MacRumors reports that the Korea Herald cites sources that claim as a result of this deal, Samsung will "share some parts" of the iPhone orders for the coming iPhone 8 and updated iPhone 7s models that were previously solely TSMC's domain.

The Korea Herald wrote, "According to news reports on July 18, Samsung recently purchased extreme ultra violet lithography machines, the most advanced chip manufacturing equipment, to produce seven-nanometer mobile processors solely for iPhone."

"The CEO could persuade Apple’s top brass taking advantage of their close ties on OLED," said an industry source. Samsung, the world’s largest mobile OLED maker with a whopping 95 percent market share, is the sole OLED supplier for the upcoming iPhone."

One major reason that Samsung was originally removed from the iPhone chip supply chain had to do with consumer battery tests finding that the chips TSMC made outperformed the Samsung offerings. This led Apple to use TSMC as its sole chip supplier.

The Author

Shane McGlaun
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

