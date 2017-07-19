 
 

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Kirby's Dream Course

Posted: Jul 19 2017, 8:05am CDT

 

Kirby’s Dream Course Brings Fun to SNES Classic

Kirby Dream Course is going to be featured on SNES Classic. The golf inspired game features Kirby making his way across the courses and into the hole to complete every stage. 

Developer
The game was developed by HAL Laboratory and Nintendo EAD. It was a joint effort for NES and later for the Wii-U play. 

Release Date
The game was released in 1994 for Super NES console. The game was developed over time for new consoles including Wii and now for SNES Classic

Story
The game is a basic stage oriented game. The players have to get Kirby across the eight stages in the game. The goal is to put Kirby in the hole at the end of each stage. They have to fight all the obstacles in their way to achieve their goal. 

Gameplay
The gameplay for Kirby’s is the real treat for gamers. The gameplay involves setting the power, angle, and spin to connect with various enemies found throughout the levels. Kirby gets various abilities from the enemies that he defeats in every stage.

These abilities include Kirby becoming a tornado, a sparkly ball, and a UFO, being able to slow down / float with a parasol, and stop completely as a stone. There are eight courses with eight holes in each. Each defeated enemy becomes a hole. 

In two player-mode, each player has to go through four holes each to go to the next stage. Throughout playing a stage, the player misses a turn and Kirby falls asleep. 

Popularity
Kirby’s Dream Course was a successful release. It got positive reviews. It scored 77% on GameRankings based on seven reviews. IGN reviewed that Kirby's Dream Course is a "quirky, goofy, but all-around satisfying game to play.Nintendo Life awarded the game 8 out of 10. GamePro called Kirby's Dream Course a "wildly amusing game." 

To find a SNES Classic Edition check the list of stores listing the SNES Classic Edition in the US and also the world-wide SNES Classic store list.

You can download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS to automatically monitor the SNES Classic availability in the United States. The app will send you a notification on your smartphone in case a pre-order of the SNES Classic is available. Read this guide about how to not miss the SNES Classic Pre-order windows.

The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The retro console has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.

Comments

