Nintendo SNES Classic Game Kirby's Dream Course

Kirby Dream Course is going to be featured on SNES Classic. The golf inspired game features Kirby making his way across the courses and into the hole to complete every stage.

Developer

The game was developed by HAL Laboratory and Nintendo EAD. It was a joint effort for NES and later for the Wii-U play.

Release Date

The game was released in 1994 for Super NES console. The game was developed over time for new consoles including Wii and now for SNES Classic

Story

The game is a basic stage oriented game. The players have to get Kirby across the eight stages in the game. The goal is to put Kirby in the hole at the end of each stage. They have to fight all the obstacles in their way to achieve their goal.

Gameplay

The gameplay for Kirby’s is the real treat for gamers. The gameplay involves setting the power, angle, and spin to connect with various enemies found throughout the levels. Kirby gets various abilities from the enemies that he defeats in every stage.

These abilities include Kirby becoming a tornado, a sparkly ball, and a UFO, being able to slow down / float with a parasol, and stop completely as a stone. There are eight courses with eight holes in each. Each defeated enemy becomes a hole.

In two player-mode, each player has to go through four holes each to go to the next stage. Throughout playing a stage, the player misses a turn and Kirby falls asleep.

Popularity

Kirby’s Dream Course was a successful release. It got positive reviews. It scored 77% on GameRankings based on seven reviews. IGN reviewed that Kirby's Dream Course is a "quirky, goofy, but all-around satisfying game to play.Nintendo Life awarded the game 8 out of 10. GamePro called Kirby's Dream Course a "wildly amusing game."

