Bixby is Now Available on Galaxy S8 in United States

Galaxy S8 and S8+ users in the U.S. can start using Bixby’s voice service immediately by updating the application to the latest software version. Bixby’s voice capabilities are currently available in Korean and U.S. English in South Korea and the United States on the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Voice capabilities for Bixby can be activated by pushing the dedicated Bixby hardware button located on the side of the Galaxy S8 and S8+, or by simply saying “Hi Bixby.”

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

Bixby’s will let users seamlessly navigate their phones and easily switch between voice commands, touch, vision and text. Bixby is an intelligent interface available on the Galaxy S8 and S8+ that makes interacting with your device, services and apps more instinctive and seamless.

Galaxy S8 users can ask Bixby to complete simple tasks, like turning on the flashlight or taking a selfie, or complex tasks, like “remind me to pick up milk at the grocery store,” or “find photos I took in Spain and create an album called ‘Vacation.’”

At launch, Bixby will be fully integrated across core Samsung apps, so almost anything you could do with touch or typing, you can now do with your voice, including multi-step, and cross-app requests. Support for additional native and third-party apps will be available via Bixby Labs, which includes select applications that are offering preliminary integration with Bixby.

At Samsung, we are dedicated to creating the best possible user experience for our customers. That’s why we designed Bixby – it’s an intelligent interface that allows you to do more things with your phone. We want to offer a truly multimodal experience, so that users can interact with their phone in many different ways – through sight, touch, typing or voice – all of the most natural ways to interact with the world, available on your smartphone,” says Injong Rhee, Executive Vice President, Head of R&D, Software and Services of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “And as the Bixby ecosystem grows, it will use its completeness, context awareness and cognitive tolerance to evolve from a smartphone interface to the interface for your life,” he continues.

Samsung is last to the voice assistant game. Google, Apple and Amazon offer voice assistants since years now. How well Bixby will perform comes to light no for S8 owners.