 
 

Bixby Is Now Available On Galaxy S8 In United States

Posted: Jul 19 2017, 8:25am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Bixby is Now Available on Galaxy S8 in United States
 

Samsung rolls out intelligent voice assistant in US.

Galaxy S8 and S8+ users in the U.S. can start using Bixby’s voice service immediately by updating the application to the latest software version. Bixby’s voice capabilities are currently available in Korean and U.S. English in South Korea and the United States on the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Voice capabilities for Bixby can be activated by pushing the dedicated Bixby hardware button located on the side of the Galaxy S8 and S8+, or by simply saying “Hi Bixby.” 

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

Bixby’s will let users seamlessly navigate their phones and easily switch between voice commands, touch, vision and text. Bixby is an intelligent interface available on the Galaxy S8 and S8+ that makes interacting with your device, services and apps more instinctive and seamless.

Galaxy S8 users can ask Bixby to complete simple tasks, like turning on the flashlight or taking a selfie, or complex tasks, like “remind me to pick up milk at the grocery store,” or “find photos I took in Spain and create an album called ‘Vacation.’”

At launch, Bixby will be fully integrated across core Samsung apps, so almost anything you could do with touch or typing, you can now do with your voice, including multi-step, and cross-app requests. Support for additional native and third-party apps will be available via Bixby Labs, which includes select applications that are offering preliminary integration with Bixby.

At Samsung, we are dedicated to creating the best possible user experience for our customers. That’s why we designed Bixby – it’s an intelligent interface that allows you to do more things with your phone. We want to offer a truly multimodal experience, so that users can interact with their phone in many different ways – through sight, touch, typing or voice – all of the most natural ways to interact with the world, available on your smartphone,” says Injong Rhee, Executive Vice President, Head of R&D, Software and Services of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “And as the Bixby ecosystem grows, it will use its completeness, context awareness and cognitive tolerance to evolve from a smartphone interface to the interface for your life,” he continues. 

Samsung is last to the voice assistant game. Google, Apple and Amazon offer voice assistants since years now. How well Bixby will perform comes to light no for S8 owners.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

SNES Classic Book Available for Pre-order

SNES Classic Book Available for Pre-order

10 minutes ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Kirby&#039;s Dream Course

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Kirby's Dream Course

19 minutes ago

Possible Xbox One X FCC Filing Surfaced

Possible Xbox One X FCC Filing Surfaced

1 hour ago

SNES Classic Accessories

SNES Classic Accessories

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 19

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 19

2 hours ago

Samsung to Make iPhone Chips Again in 2018 Says Rumor

Samsung to Make iPhone Chips Again in 2018 Says Rumor

2 hours ago

OnePlus 5 has a Dangerous Flaw with 911 Operation Tips Report

OnePlus 5 has a Dangerous Flaw with 911 Operation Tips Report

2 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz Recalls 3 Million Diesel Vehicles Over Toxic Emissions

Mercedes-Benz Recalls 3 Million Diesel Vehicles Over Toxic Emissions

3 hours ago

HP Omen Laptop and Sony Soundbar Featured in Today&#039;s Deals on Amazon

HP Omen Laptop and Sony Soundbar Featured in Today's Deals on Amazon

3 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Truck Revealed

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Truck Revealed

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Selection Expanded at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Selection Expanded at GameStop

5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Online App Is Released for iOS and Android

Nintendo Switch Online App Is Released for iOS and Android

6 hours ago

Bluetooth Mesh Launched

Bluetooth Mesh Launched

6 hours ago

VR Can Improve Kids&#039; Eyesight Finds Study

VR Can Improve Kids' Eyesight Finds Study

7 hours ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock in a Big Way for Splatoon 2 Release

Nintendo Switch in Stock in a Big Way for Splatoon 2 Release

8 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Nintendo Switch in Stock in a Big Way for Splatoon 2 Release

Nintendo Switch in Stock in a Big Way for Splatoon 2 Release

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
SNES Classic Book Available for Pre-order

SNES Classic Book Available for Pre-order

SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic: How To Buy




Technology News

SNES Classic Book Available for Pre-order

SNES Classic Book Available for Pre-order

10 minutes ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Kirby&#039;s Dream Course

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Kirby's Dream Course

19 minutes ago

Possible Xbox One X FCC Filing Surfaced

Possible Xbox One X FCC Filing Surfaced

1 hour ago

SNES Classic Accessories

SNES Classic Accessories

2 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

SNES Classic Book Available for Pre-order

SNES Classic Book Available for Pre-order

10 minutes ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Kirby&#039;s Dream Course

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Kirby's Dream Course

19 minutes ago

Possible Xbox One X FCC Filing Surfaced

Possible Xbox One X FCC Filing Surfaced

1 hour ago

SNES Classic Accessories

SNES Classic Accessories

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Kid Bundle Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Kid Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle is out of Stock

Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Street Fighter Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Street Fighter Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda and Shield Backpack Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda and Shield Backpack Bundle is in Stock


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook