Snapchat Video Glasses Now On Sale at Amazon

Snap unveiled the video glasses called Spectacles back in September of last year. Spectecles have been sold so far directly and now are widely available on amazon.com for $129.99. The Snapchat glasses are in stock on July 23, according to the amazon.com listing.

"Spectacles are the most fun way to make memories and then relive them later! In short, Specs are sunglasses that Snap! — allowing you to capture life from your perspective. From the ordinary to the extraordinary, Specs make it easy to capture the moment without interrupting what you’re doing. Spectacles capture and save Snaps in a new circular video format that mimics the field of vision captured by the human eye. Within Snapchat, Snaps can be played full-screen, in any orientation. Just rotate your phone! Spectacles' circular video is designed to work with rotation view, only in Snapchat. You can also download Spectacles videos to your phone’s camera roll. These videos will be circular," according to the Spectacles description.

To record up to a 10-second video Snap, simply tap the button on the left-hand temple. Tap again for an additional 10 seconds, up to 30 seconds. Press and hold to stop recording. Specs can capture up to 100 Snaps on one charge!

Spectacles feature both outward-facing and inward-facing lights to indicate to you and the world around you when you’re recording.

Snaps taken with Spectacles transfer wirelessly into your Snapchat Memories section. To find the Memories section, just swipe up from the Snapchat camera screen. Once Spectacles Snaps import into Memories, you can send them to friends in Snapchat or post them to your Story. You can also edit them by “pressing and holding” just like other Snaps in Memories -- add doodles, Filters that were available when you took your Snaps, Stickers, captions, and more.

The charging case holds four full charges so Spectacles are always ready to go. Spectacles work with Snapchat on compatible iOS & Android devices. More details on amazon.com.