Nintendo SNES Classic Game Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Nintendo announced the retro 16-bit SNES Classic console on June 26. The Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition has the same look and feel of the original system, but is smaller, like the NES Classic has been. The SNES Classic or SNES Mini comes pre-loaded with 21 games.

Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting is one of them. It is the definitive game of the nihilistic 90s. In the fighting game category it is tops. Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting was the third version of the original Street Fighter II Series. There is an octet of worldly warriors in this game. They include among others in the pack: Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, Balrog, Vega, Sagat and M. Bison. The speed of this game is lightning fast and the characters are all-rounders.

Developer

The developers of this game made sure that it was worth manipulating in the context of your living room. The fight moves and color sequences not to mention graphic details they made possible are the best. Everybody would agree that these developers are some of the most talented individuals on the face of the planet.

Release Date

With space for two players, this fighting genre game was released in 2007 on the Wii Shop. June and July were the months when it was released in the USA and UK/Europe. August 2007 was when it was released in Japan. In the Wii U eShop, August 2013 was when the game came to the UK/Europe and the USA. June 2014 was when it gained entry into Japan.

As for Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), 1993 was the original year when it appeared in all the major hotspots of the world. Finally on the 3DS eShop, July and August 2016 was when it came to the UK/Europe and the USA.

The game was released in erstwhile times on PS2 and Xbox. The Xbox 360 and Xbox Live Arcade also got the game on their platforms.

Story

The game is one of fighters that put up their dukes and engage in a slogfest that involves several special moves. Some of the attacks are at close quarters. There are basically throws and holds that hurt and paralyze the enemy respectively. The special moves look a bit like magic especially the Yoga Teleport move.

The game basically involves eight warriors from the four corners of the globe. They have challenged the Final Four Grand Masters. Each fighter has his strengths and his weak spots. This makes for an interesting gameplay with fighting alternating between the offensive and the defensive. However, one thing is for sure. It takes more than sheer brute force to win this game.

You need razor sharp skills and a high degree of cunning to outmaneuver the experts that you will be facing in this game. Earning the title of Street Fighter World Champion is not child’s play. Balrog is based on the troubled fighter Mike Tyson. Blanka has green skin and long red hair. A fierce jungle hunter, he is used to hardship and can easily give the enemy the dodge while fighting bravely and staunchly.

Chun-Li happens to be the first female fighting character. She is fully capable of defending herself and has poise and personality. Hailing from China, she is known to have complete control over herself. After all, only a person who can control herself can control others. Dhalsim is an ascetic who packs a mean wallop. He can even extend his extremities for the sake of delivering nasty blows to the enemy.

E. Honda has black hair and is capable of a Hundred Hand Slap. As a sumo wrestler, he is the best in his category. Guile is meanwhile an ace pilot hailing from the US of A. His fighting moves include chi manipulation among their repertoire. All these and some more characters hook up to fight the opponents in a very interesting battle of bodies conditioned to receive and deliver the most devastating and cruel attacks.

Game Play

With fast playing moves, this game leaves Champion Edition biting the dust. Some of the special attack features and combination moves are time-dependent. The players of this game can get into the nitty gritty stuff of war sooner than usual and also react with lightning speed. All the characters except for Guile and the quatrad of Grand Masters have a new sophisticated move among their signature strengths.

Among these techniques may be included the Hurricane Kick which are practised by Ryu and Ken. E Honda has a Sumo Smash and Super Sumo Splash among his list of skills. Blanka has a Rolling Attack. Chun-Li has her fireball method which is devastating indeed. Also she is capable of a maneuver known as the Spinning Bird.

Zangief can deal a cruel blow with a Hi-Speed Double Lariat. Finally, Dhalsim can execute the Yoga Teleport. He can go in front of or behind his foe in a jiffy thanks to this special move. There are some new color palettes on the platform as well. As for the single player mode, it is an option that exists as an alternative.

Popularity

In the mid 90s, it was nominated as the best game alongside two others. However, it could not compete with the likes of Samurai Spirits. This game reached the sixth and fifth spots in the list of best games of the decade. It sold over 4.1 million units on the SNES which is not bad by today’s standards. The overall reception was positive since the appeal of martial arts in the global village was quite high. In a dangerous world, one needs to be able to defend oneself. Whether this is in the context of a harmless game or the real world is irrelevant.

