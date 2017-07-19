 
 

Best Buy Sold Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 For $100 In Black Friday 2017 In July Sales Event

Posted: Jul 19 2017, 10:08am CDT | by , in News | Prime Day 2017

 

Some Best Buy Elite members scored an incredible deal on Galaxy S8 last night.

The Best Buy Black Friday 2017 in July sales event kicks off on Friday, July 21. Best Buy's Elite and Elite Plus members got early access to the deals last night. Best Buy offers several deals on video games including Hitman for $19.99, after Gamers Club Unlocked membership discount. One deal jumped out and found many takers.

The unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 was selling for only $100. The obvious price error only lasted only for a short time, but many shoppers aware of the deal were able to place an order. This morning the first customers on the east coast have been able to pick up their bargain Galaxy S8 at Best Buy stores according to posts on the CheapAssGamer forum.

Apparently Best Buy is honoring the price mistake. The regular price of the unlocked Galaxy S8 is over $800.

The Best Buy Black Friday 2017 sale in July is an attempt on staging an Amazon Prime Day. Do not expect to find a Galaxy S8 for $100 in the deals to be released to all customers on Friday.

The deals will be across all categories. A few deals that leaked from the early access sale for Elite members include $150 off select MacBook Air laptops, $829.99 60-inch LG 60UH7700 4K Smart TV and $399.99 40-inch Samsung UN40MU6300FXZA 4K Smart TV. 

The Best Buy Black Friday 2017 sale in July will be available on bestbuy.com.

