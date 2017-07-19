Nintendo Switch Gets Mobile Game Rei-Jin-G-Lu-P

The Nintendo Switch will get in August Rei-Jin-G-Lu-P. Kemco’s werewolf themed visual horror game, available on smartphones, will be launching on the Switch on August 3 for 3,000 yen, according to JapaneseNintendo. The game release will be on the Japanese eShop.

Rei-Jin-G-Lu-P was released as mobile game in 2015. Earlier this year Kemco released the visual novel style game on the Sony PS Vita. This is certainly a niche game outside of Japan. It shows though that will have a wide range of games available from Japanese werewolf horror to Super Mario Odyssey.

