Nintendo Switch Gets Mobile Game Rei-Jin-G-Lu-P

Posted: Jul 19 2017, 10:31am CDT | by , Updated: Jul 19 2017, 10:33am CDT, in News | Technology News

 

Japanese Rei-Jin-G-Lu-P smartphone game will be released on Switch.

The Nintendo Switch will get in August Rei-Jin-G-Lu-P. Kemco’s werewolf themed visual horror game, available on smartphones, will be launching on the Switch on August 3 for 3,000 yen, according to JapaneseNintendo. The game release will be on the Japanese eShop.

Rei-Jin-G-Lu-P was released as mobile game in 2015. Earlier this year Kemco released the visual novel style game on the Sony PS Vita. This is certainly a niche game outside of Japan. It shows though that will have a wide range of games available from Japanese werewolf horror to Super Mario Odyssey.

The Nintendo Switch is getting restocked this week in time for the Splatoon 2 release on Friday. Several stores have announced to receive new Nintendo Switch console shipments. Find out where and how to find a Nintendo Switch in stock. Download The Tracker app to get notified when the $299.99 Nintendo Switch is in stock online. 

Updated: 2017-07-19 10:30:12am

