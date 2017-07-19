Microsoft Xbox is Now the Official Console Partner of Real Madrid

Microsoft signed a deal with Real Madrid. The Microsoft Xbox is the official console partner of Real Madrid. Does this mean that Ronaldo can't play the Nintendo Switch?

Microsoft invites fans to join in a variety of events across the states, and even win the chance to see them play live in a US match. Real will play four games in total the US in the coming weeks. Cristiano Ronaldo is not part of the roaster playing the US games.

The Microsoft Century City store will engage local youth groups in Minecraft coding alongside Real Madrid Players. Microsoft Stores will host free FIFA 17 tournaments, where fans can compete for a chance to win tickets to a local Real Madrid Match. FIFA 17 tournaments will take place Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 (2 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time) at the following Microsoft Store locations:

Microsoft Store at Westfield Valley Fair (Santa Clara)

Microsoft Store at Westfield Century City (Los Angeles)

Microsoft Store at Dadeland Mall (Miami)

Microsoft Store at Oakbrook Center (Oak Brook)

The flagship Microsoft Store on Fifth Avenue in New York City will host a special Real Madrid FIFA 17 Fan Tournament, where participants will compete for an exclusive grand prize. The preliminary round will take place Friday, July 21 at 4 p.m. local time with a championship round on Saturday, July 22 at 6 p.m in the Mixer NYC Studio.

The Microsoft Store to give away 3 unique Xbox Design Lab controllers inspired by Real Madrid’s 2017-18 on-field jersey. In addition, every controller will come with a copy of FIFA 18, which you can play first exclusively on Xbox One on September 21 via the EA Access Play First Trial, followed by the worldwide launch on September 29.