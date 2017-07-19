 
 

Microsoft Xbox Is Now The Official Console Partner Of Real Madrid

Posted: Jul 19 2017, 10:54am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Microsoft Xbox is Now the Official Console Partner of Real Madrid
 

In time for the Real Madrid Summer Tour in the US, Microsoft announces partnership.

Microsoft signed a deal with Real Madrid. The Microsoft Xbox is the official console partner of Real Madrid. Does this mean that Ronaldo can't play the Nintendo Switch?

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

Microsoft invites fans to join in a variety of events across the states, and even win the chance to see them play live in a US match. Real will play four games in total the US in the coming weeks. Cristiano Ronaldo is not part of the roaster playing the US games. 

The Microsoft Century City store will engage local youth groups in Minecraft coding alongside Real Madrid Players. Microsoft Stores will host free FIFA 17 tournaments, where fans can compete for a chance to win tickets to a local Real Madrid Match. FIFA 17 tournaments will take place Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 (2 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time) at the following Microsoft Store locations:

    Microsoft Store at Westfield Valley Fair (Santa Clara)

    Microsoft Store at Westfield Century City (Los Angeles)

    Microsoft Store at Dadeland Mall (Miami)

    Microsoft Store at Oakbrook Center (Oak Brook)

The flagship Microsoft Store on Fifth Avenue in New York City will host a special Real Madrid FIFA 17 Fan Tournament, where participants will compete for an exclusive grand prize. The preliminary round will take place Friday, July 21 at 4 p.m. local time with a championship round on Saturday, July 22 at 6 p.m in the Mixer NYC Studio. 

The Microsoft Store to give away 3 unique Xbox Design Lab controllers inspired by Real Madrid’s 2017-18 on-field jersey. In addition, every controller will come with a copy of FIFA 18, which you can play first exclusively on Xbox One on September 21 via the EA Access Play First Trial, followed by the worldwide launch on September 29.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Switch Gets Mobile Game Rei-Jin-G-Lu-P

Nintendo Switch Gets Mobile Game Rei-Jin-G-Lu-P

23 minutes ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

1 hour ago

Snapchat Video Glasses Now On Sale at Amazon

Snapchat Video Glasses Now On Sale at Amazon

2 hours ago

Bixby is Now Available on Galaxy S8 in United States

Bixby is Now Available on Galaxy S8 in United States

2 hours ago

Best Buy Sold Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 for $100 in Black Friday 2017 in July Sales Event

Best Buy Sold Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 for $100 in Black Friday 2017 in July Sales Event

46 minutes ago

SNES Classic Book Available for Pre-order

SNES Classic Book Available for Pre-order

2 hours ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Kirby&#039;s Dream Course

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Kirby's Dream Course

2 hours ago

Possible Xbox One X FCC Filing Surfaced

Possible Xbox One X FCC Filing Surfaced

3 hours ago

SNES Classic Accessories

SNES Classic Accessories

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 19

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 19

4 hours ago

Samsung to Make iPhone Chips Again in 2018 Says Rumor

Samsung to Make iPhone Chips Again in 2018 Says Rumor

4 hours ago

OnePlus 5 has a Dangerous Flaw with 911 Operation Tips Report

OnePlus 5 has a Dangerous Flaw with 911 Operation Tips Report

5 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz Recalls 3 Million Diesel Vehicles Over Toxic Emissions

Mercedes-Benz Recalls 3 Million Diesel Vehicles Over Toxic Emissions

5 hours ago

HP Omen Laptop and Sony Soundbar Featured in Today&#039;s Deals on Amazon

HP Omen Laptop and Sony Soundbar Featured in Today's Deals on Amazon

5 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Truck Revealed

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Truck Revealed

6 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Nintendo Switch in Stock in a Big Way for Splatoon 2 Release

Nintendo Switch in Stock in a Big Way for Splatoon 2 Release

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
SNES Classic Book Available for Pre-order

SNES Classic Book Available for Pre-order

SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic: How To Buy




Technology News

Nintendo Switch Gets Mobile Game Rei-Jin-G-Lu-P

Nintendo Switch Gets Mobile Game Rei-Jin-G-Lu-P

23 minutes ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

1 hour ago

Snapchat Video Glasses Now On Sale at Amazon

Snapchat Video Glasses Now On Sale at Amazon

2 hours ago

Bixby is Now Available on Galaxy S8 in United States

Bixby is Now Available on Galaxy S8 in United States

2 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch Gets Mobile Game Rei-Jin-G-Lu-P

Nintendo Switch Gets Mobile Game Rei-Jin-G-Lu-P

23 minutes ago

Best Buy Sold Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 for $100 in Black Friday 2017 in July Sales Event

Best Buy Sold Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 for $100 in Black Friday 2017 in July Sales Event

46 minutes ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

1 hour ago

Snapchat Video Glasses Now On Sale at Amazon

Snapchat Video Glasses Now On Sale at Amazon

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Kid Bundle Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Kid Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle is out of Stock

Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Street Fighter Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Street Fighter Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda and Shield Backpack Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda and Shield Backpack Bundle is in Stock


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook