New Coral Blue Samsung Galaxy S8 is Exclusive to Best Buy

Samsung announced today a new addition to the Galaxy S8 line-up. You can get a Coral Blue S8, but only from Best Buy. Starting this Friday the new Galaxy S8 goes on sale, but is only available at Best Buy.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

The new Galaxy S8 and S8+ is available on Verizon, AT&T and Sprint. Best Buy will also offer an unlocked version. Don't expect it to sell for $100, as Best Buy did last night when the early access to Black Friday in July sale began for Elite members.

There will still be a deal. For a limited time only, customers can get up to $400 off with a qualified purchase or activation.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are both packed with unique features, including a bezel-less, edge-to-edge touchscreen with a Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display that takes up more than 80 percent of the front of the phone. The water-resistant phones also have Samsung’s most-advanced camera and all-day battery life.

The release of the Coral Blue Galaxy S8 coincides with Best Buy's Black Friday 2017 in July sale. The sale opens for all on Friday as well.