 
 

New Coral Blue Samsung Galaxy S8 Is Exclusive To Best Buy

Posted: Jul 19 2017, 11:01am CDT

 

New Coral Blue Samsung Galaxy S8 is Exclusive to Best Buy
 

The new Galaxy S8 color is only available at Best Buy.

Samsung announced today a new addition to the Galaxy S8 line-up. You can get a Coral Blue S8, but only from Best Buy. Starting this Friday the new Galaxy S8 goes on sale, but is only available at Best Buy.

The new Galaxy S8 and S8+ is available on Verizon, AT&T and Sprint. Best Buy will also offer an unlocked version. Don't expect it to sell for $100, as Best Buy did last night when the early access to Black Friday in July sale began for Elite members. 

There will still be a deal. For a limited time only, customers can get up to $400 off with a qualified purchase or activation. 

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are both packed with unique features, including a bezel-less, edge-to-edge touchscreen with a Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display that takes up more than 80 percent of the front of the phone. The water-resistant phones also have Samsung’s most-advanced camera and all-day battery life.

The release of the Coral Blue Galaxy S8 coincides with Best Buy's Black Friday 2017 in July sale. The sale opens for all on Friday as well.

The Author

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

