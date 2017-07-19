 
 

Splatoon 2 Launch Trailer Drops

Posted: Jul 19 2017, 11:22am CDT

 

Nintendo released a new Splatoon 2 trailer.

Splatoon 2 will be released on Friday, July 21. The highly anticipated Nintendo Switch game just got a new launch trailer. Watch the 2:30 minute Splat trailer below. Nintendo also released today the Nintendo Switch online app. Splatoon 2 is the first game that works with this app.

Don't Miss: The Tracker App Finds You a Nintendo Switch

The release of Splatoon 2 is supported by a new wave of Nintendo Switch supply. The $299.99 Nintendo Switch is rolling into GameStop stores all week. The video game retailers said to call ro check in with your local GameStop store to find out if the stand alone Switch is available. Alternatively, GameStop offers new Nintendo Switch bundles online at gamestop.com. The shipment target for four bundles is July 28. A fith bundle ships on August 11.

Target advertises the Nintendo Switch in the current weekly ad. The retailer has not specified a release date. We assume that Target stores will receive new Switch inventory all week. The reported inventory levels of the Nintendo Switch by inventory tracking service iStockNow show that Target stores have not yet received a major shipment. Right now about 350 Target stores of the 1,800 stores across the US are marked to have the Switch in stock.

Best Buy also advertises the Nintendo Switch in their weekly ad. The consumer electronics chain is starting to sell the Nintendo Switch on Friday, July 21.

Walmart and ToysRUs are expected to also restock the Nintendo Switch this weekend. Both stores have not made any announcement yet. There is also a big chance that the $299.99 Nintendo Switch will be on sale online. Amazon had the Nintendo Switch in stock ahead of Prime Day. It is not clear yet if Amazon has secured another Switch shipment from Nintendo.

The Tracker app is monitoring the Nintendo Switch online inventory. Download the free app to get notified when the Nintendo Switch is available online.

