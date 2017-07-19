Xbox One X and SNES Classic Availability Tracking Most Popular

The hottest products this summer are not even released yet. Most users of The Tracker app are subscribing to get notified when the SNES Classic or the Xbox One X is available. The Tracker app will notify you on your smartphone in case the SNES Classic or the Xbox One X are available for pre-order or in stock at supported online shops.

The SNES Classic Edition will be released on September 29. The first online stores have started to list the $79.99 SNES Classic. The stores listing the SNES Classic include so far Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon. The Tracker also supports inventory monitoring at Target, GameStop, ToysRUs, NewEgg, Sam's Club, Shopko and Dell. While waiting for the SNES Classic, fans can already pre-order the newly released SNES Classic companion book.

Microsoft said that the Xbox One X pre-order will be launched somewhen later this year. The release of the $499.99 Xbox One X is scheduled for November 7. So far Amazon, Target, Walmart and Best Buy have published Xbox One X product pages. Walmart will sell the Xbox One X for $499, shaving off the 99 cents from the MSRP as usual.

Download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS.

Click in the app on the "Notify Me button" on the SNES Classic and/or Xbox One X listing, which is available right on the home screen. That's it. The Tracker app is set and forget.

Once the SNES Classic or Xbox One X are available for pre-order or starts to sell, you will get a notification on your smartphone. Tap on the notification to buy the SNES Classic or Xbox One X at the store that has the console in stock. This is the fastest way to get notified when the both highly anticipated consoles will be available.

The SNES Classic Edition will be much harder to buy than the Xbox One X. The demand for the new Nintendo retro console is off the charts. The Xbox One X is an expensive item and also requires a decent 4K HDR enabled TV to fully leverage its capabilities.

Right now most users of The Tracker app use it to find Nintendo Switch online and the Lego Saturn V set.

Right now most users of The Tracker app use it to find Nintendo Switch online and the Lego Saturn V set.

This is what users of the Tracker app say: "Literally just downloaded this app an hour ago. Got the notification like 15mins ago for the Lego Apollo V set I've been wanting. And just bought it off Amazon at Retail price. Freaking amazing. Thanks. This app is great.", posted Sephy on The Tracker community.