 
 

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Restocking Is Underway

Posted: Jul 19 2017, 2:14pm CDT

 

The Splatoon 2 release brings new Nintendo Switch supply to stores.

Nintendo supplies retailers with fresh Nintendo Switch inventory for the Splatoon 2 release on Friday, July 21. GameStop, Target and Best Buy have announced to restock the popular Nintendo Switch console. 

The $299.99 Nintendo Switch is rolling into GameStop stores all week. The video game retailers said to call ro check in with your local GameStop store to find out if the stand alone Switch is available. Alternatively, GameStop expanded its online offering to five Nintendo Switch bundles online at gamestop.com. The shipment target for four bundles is July 28. A third bundle ships on August 11.

Target advertises the Nintendo Switch in the current weekly ad. The retailer has not specified a release date. We assume that Target stores will receive new Switch inventory all week. The reported inventory levels of the Nintendo Switch by inventory tracking service iStockNow show that Target stores have not yet received a major shipment. Right now about 350 Target stores of the 1,800 stores across the US are marked to have the Switch in stock.

Best Buy also advertises the Nintendo Switch in their weekly ad. The consumer electronics chain is starting to sell the Nintendo Switch on Friday, July 21. Best Buy stores already received Nintendo Switch inventory but are holding it until Friday.

Walmart and ToysRUs are expected to also restock the Nintendo Switch this weekend. Both stores have not made any announcement yet. There is also a big chance that the $299.99 Nintendo Switch will be on sale online.

Amazon had the Nintendo Switch in stock ahead of Prime Day. It is not clear yet if Amazon has secured another Switch shipment from Nintendo. The Tracker app is monitoring the Nintendo Switch online inventory. Download the free app to get notified when the Nintendo Switch is available online. 

Many users have been able to score the $299.99 Nintendo Switch using the easy to use app. Read the testimonials here.

Updated: 2017-07-19 02:10:14pm

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

