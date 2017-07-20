Comic-Con 2017 First Photos from Show Floor

The Comic-Con 2017 openend in San Diego with the preview night on Wednesday. The first fans have flooded into the show floor at the San Diego Convention center getting a first look at giant displays and booth setups.

The Comic Con 2017 is the stage for premiers and reveals from major franchises. The first photos from the show floor show that Lego has setup giant figures of super heroes and Star Wars characters. USA Network's hit series Mr. Robot created a replica oft the E-Corp Bank of E for attendees. See the first photos from Comic-Con 2017 in the gallery.