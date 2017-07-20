 
 

Play Splatoon 2 On Nintendo Switch At GameStop And Receive A Free Color Changing Cup

Posted: Jul 20 2017, 1:36am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

GameStop stores host Splatoon 2 event on Saturday.

Splatoon 2 will be released on Friday on the Nintendo Switch. Gamers on the fence about the game can test drive it at GameStop stores on Saturday. Nintendo partnered with the video game retailer for Splatoon 2 events from 12pm-3pm (local time). Participants get a free Splatoon 2 color changing cup.

The free Splatoon 2 cup is only handed out to those who play the game in the store. Nintendo released a list of GameStop stores that are participating in this Splatoon 2 promotion.

The $299.99 Nintendo Switch is rolling into GameStop stores all week. The video game retailers said to call ro check in with your local GameStop store to find out if the stand alone Switch is available. Alternatively, GameStop offered this week five Nintendo Switch bundles online at gamestop.com. Only three bundles are left, with two still shipping this month. Check  gamestop.com for the current availability.

The $299.99 Nintendo Switch console might be also available online this weekend. Get notified using The Tracker app.

