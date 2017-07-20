 
 

Atari Speakerhats Debut At Comic-Con 2017

Posted: Jul 20 2017, 2:15am CDT

 

Atari-branded Speakerhats Powered by Audiowear to be Unveiled at San Diego Comic Con.

Atari ventures from video games into wearables. The iconic video game brand made already some waves this year with the Ataribox. At Comic-Con 2017 in San Diego the company has another hardware announcement. The company unveiled Atari Speakerhats.

Speakerhats are baseball caps with integrated Bluetooth speakers. The first wave of all-new Atari Speakerhats, powered by Audiowear debuts at Comic-Con. The Speakerhat is a baseball-style cap with high-fidelity stereo speakers and microphone that can connect instantly to any Bluetooth-enabled device, enabling phone calls, audio/music, and voice control.

The patented Speakerhat, combined with Multiplayer Mode, will enable multiple Speakerhat users to simultaneously listen to a single audio stream in perfect synchronization, a fundamentally new social audio experience. Speakerhats have been precision-designed and engineered to the highest audio standards to deliver a unique and powerful experience to a range of active consumers, including gamers, outdoor and fitness enthusiasts, skaters, musicians, sports fans, tech early-adopters and many others. 

Atari partnered with action figure and collectibles maker NECA to introduce wearable technology products for Blade Runner 2049, the hotly anticipated sequel to the legendary Ridley Scott directed sci-fi movie, coming to theaters on October 6, 2017.

“Atari has transcended its seminal gaming origins to become a true pop-culture lifestyle brand, but disruption remains deeply rooted in our DNA,” said Atari Connect COO, Michael Arzt. “With the recent reveal of our Ataribox project and now with Speakerhats, we envision a full range of connected personal devices that live at society’s intersection of entertainment, technology and social connectivity that legendary film worlds like BLADE RUNNER 2049 foretell. Our new products will speak to a whole new generation of Atari fans, while also honoring the decades of affection and devotion by our most loyal ones.”

Atari plans to create more Atari branded wearables in the future. The pricing of the Atari Speakerhat has not yet been announced. Atari has setup a new site for its wearable gadgets at atarilife.com.

