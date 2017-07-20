 
 

Johnson Controls GLAS Thermostat Runs Windows 10 IoT Core And Cortana And Is Beautiful

Posted: Jul 20 2017, 2:32am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Johnson Controls GLAS Thermostat Runs Windows 10 IoT Core and Cortana and is Beautiful
 

New Johnson Controls GLAS thermostat makes Nest look dated.

As the inventors of the first thermostat, Johnson Controls has innovated once again with GLAS. Utilizing Windows 10 IoT Core, Cortana voice services, and Azure Cloud, GLAS is a simple to use, elegant thermostat that brings leading energy savings and air quality monitoring to everyday spaces.

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

Microsoft and Johnson Controls released a video showing off the new intelligent thermostat. The device uses some kind of see through display, giving it that futuristic and stylish appeal. Both companies did not reveal the pricing and availability of GLAS. Can this thing be as affordable as the NEST? I doubt it.

Johnson Controls, one of the leading providers of HVAC, Fire and Security systems in the world, is changing how spaces are viewed and controlled with GLAS. Heating and cooling account for roughly 48% of the energy use in a typical U.S. home, making it the largest energy expense for most families. In the commercial building sector, the cost is approximately 40%.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Expect to Raise Nintendo Switch Sales Forecast at Q1 Earnings Call

Nintendo Expect to Raise Nintendo Switch Sales Forecast at Q1 Earnings Call

40 minutes ago

Atari Speakerhats Debut at Comic-Con 2017

Atari Speakerhats Debut at Comic-Con 2017

1 hour ago

Play Splatoon 2 on Nintendo Switch at GameStop and Receive a Free Color Changing Cup

Play Splatoon 2 on Nintendo Switch at GameStop and Receive a Free Color Changing Cup

1 hour ago

Comic-Con 2017 First Photos from Show Floor

Comic-Con 2017 First Photos from Show Floor

2 hours ago

Xbox One X and SNES Classic Availability Tracking Top Chart

Xbox One X and SNES Classic Availability Tracking Top Chart

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Restocking is Underway

Nintendo Switch In Stock for Splatoon 2

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Gets Mobile Game Rei-Jin-G-Lu-P

Nintendo Switch Gets Mobile Game Rei-Jin-G-Lu-P

15 hours ago, 11:53am CDT

Splatoon 2 Launch Trailer Drops

Splatoon 2 Launch Trailer Drops

16 hours ago, 11:22am CDT

New Coral Blue Samsung Galaxy S8 is Exclusive to Best Buy

New Coral Blue Samsung Galaxy S8 is Exclusive to Best Buy

16 hours ago, 11:01am CDT

Microsoft Xbox is Now the Official Console Partner of Real Madrid

Microsoft Xbox is Now the Official Console Partner of Real Madrid

16 hours ago, 10:54am CDT

Best Buy Sold Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 for $100 in Black Friday 2017 in July Sales Event

Best Buy Sold Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 for $100 in Black Friday 2017 in July Sales Event

17 hours ago, 10:08am CDT

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

17 hours ago, 9:53am CDT

Snapchat Video Glasses Now On Sale at Amazon

Snapchat Video Glasses Now On Sale at Amazon

18 hours ago, 8:47am CDT

Bixby is Now Available on Galaxy S8 in United States

Bixby is Now Available on Galaxy S8 in United States

19 hours ago, 8:25am CDT

SNES Classic Book Available for Pre-order

SNES Classic Book Available for Pre-order

19 hours ago, 8:14am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Xbox One X and SNES Classic Availability Tracking Top Chart

Xbox One X and SNES Classic Availability Tracking Top Chart

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
SNES Classic Book Available for Pre-order

SNES Classic Book Available for Pre-order

SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic: How To Buy




Technology News

Nintendo Expect to Raise Nintendo Switch Sales Forecast at Q1 Earnings Call

Nintendo Expect to Raise Nintendo Switch Sales Forecast at Q1 Earnings Call

40 minutes ago

Atari Speakerhats Debut at Comic-Con 2017

Atari Speakerhats Debut at Comic-Con 2017

1 hour ago

Play Splatoon 2 on Nintendo Switch at GameStop and Receive a Free Color Changing Cup

Play Splatoon 2 on Nintendo Switch at GameStop and Receive a Free Color Changing Cup

1 hour ago

Comic-Con 2017 First Photos from Show Floor

Comic-Con 2017 First Photos from Show Floor

2 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Expect to Raise Nintendo Switch Sales Forecast at Q1 Earnings Call

Nintendo Expect to Raise Nintendo Switch Sales Forecast at Q1 Earnings Call

40 minutes ago

Atari Speakerhats Debut at Comic-Con 2017

Atari Speakerhats Debut at Comic-Con 2017

1 hour ago

Play Splatoon 2 on Nintendo Switch at GameStop and Receive a Free Color Changing Cup

Play Splatoon 2 on Nintendo Switch at GameStop and Receive a Free Color Changing Cup

1 hour ago

Comic-Con 2017 First Photos from Show Floor

Comic-Con 2017 First Photos from Show Floor

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Kid Bundle Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Kid Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle is in Stock

Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Street Fighter Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Street Fighter Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda and Shield Backpack Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda and Shield Backpack Bundle is in Stock


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook