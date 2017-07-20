Johnson Controls GLAS Thermostat Runs Windows 10 IoT Core and Cortana and is Beautiful

As the inventors of the first thermostat, Johnson Controls has innovated once again with GLAS. Utilizing Windows 10 IoT Core, Cortana voice services, and Azure Cloud, GLAS is a simple to use, elegant thermostat that brings leading energy savings and air quality monitoring to everyday spaces.

Microsoft and Johnson Controls released a video showing off the new intelligent thermostat. The device uses some kind of see through display, giving it that futuristic and stylish appeal. Both companies did not reveal the pricing and availability of GLAS. Can this thing be as affordable as the NEST? I doubt it.

Johnson Controls, one of the leading providers of HVAC, Fire and Security systems in the world, is changing how spaces are viewed and controlled with GLAS. Heating and cooling account for roughly 48% of the energy use in a typical U.S. home, making it the largest energy expense for most families. In the commercial building sector, the cost is approximately 40%.