Nintendo Expect to Raise Nintendo Switch Sales Forecast at Q1 Earnings Call

New Nintendo Switch shipments arrive at stores this week triggered by the release of Splatoon 2. Nintendo was not able to satisfy demand for the Switch in the past months. The company will reveal an update on Nintendo Switch sales numbers at the Q1 earnings call scheduled for Wednesday, July 26.

Nintendo has sold 2.74 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first weeks of the launch. It is expected that Nintendo has sold less consoles in the past three month, mostly because Nintendo could not ramp up production as needed.

WSJ's Takashi Mochizuki confirmed with Nintendo that there will be no earnings briefing for media and analysts next week. Nintendo traditionally does not host one for the Q1 earnings release.

Since demand for the Switch is not slowing down, Nintendo is expected to raise the sales forecast for the fiscal year at the fiscal Q1 earnings call. Especially in Japan is the demand very visual. On Monday 3,000 people lined up at a single store for a Nintendo Switch.