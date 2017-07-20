2018 Buick Regal GS Debuts With More Power

The 2018 Buick Regal GS had its debut held recently. An addition of 51 hp was coupled with greater aggression in its style specifications. The model it has replaced has been left biting the dust. This one is a redesigned vehicle. It is one from a series of models which include in their repertoire the Riviera GS. The question is whether this new model is a sports car or a muscle car like the 60s variety of vehicle. Well, it is a very practical sedan with four-wheel drive and a huge carrying capacity.

Actually the Buick Regal GS is a performance vehicle that is slightly different from the Regal Sportback. A prominent front and back side fender figures in the mix. 19 inch alloy wheels, a rear decklid spoiler and rare GS badging complete the agenda for this vehicle. Finally, headlights that are made of LEDs make for a classy car. It is powered by a 3.6 liter V6 engine having 310 hp and 282 pound feet torque.

A dual exhaust system exhibits cylinder deactivation and halt-begin technology. Besides these features there is a nine speed automatic transmission. The Drive Control setting allows Standard, Sport and GS modes to be activated. This car is different yet it does not depart from the soft and smooth ride that a Buick offers in its normal day-to-day functioning. There is heating and ventilation in the seats of the Buick Regal GS. There is also an infotainment system in the front of the vehicle. The starting price of this car is almost $40,000. As a mysterious automaker, Buick has really done it this time around.

It is a braniac sort of car that Buick has come up with right here, right now. It will give the Audi A5 some direct and troubling competition. The various modes this vehicle could switch between ensure its smooth functioning on different terrains. All buyers ought to road-test this vehicle since it is the best and will not let them down. Whether it is a straight road or a rough and rocky trail, the Buick Regal GS will serve the needs of the consumers of today with acuity and acumen.