Amazon Spark Launches Shopping Focused Social Network

Amazon has launched a shopping focused social network called Amazon Spark. Amazon Spark is a place to discover things from people who share your interests.

Don't Miss: The Tracker App Finds You a Nintendo Switch

"Whether you’re looking for inspiration for home décor or seeking advice for the best long-distance running shoes, Spark makes it easy to discover—and shop—stories and ideas from a community that likes what you like," says Amazon.

When you first visit Spark, you'll select a few interests and we’ll create a feed of personalized content from other Amazon customers with similar interests as you. Shop your feed by tapping on product links or photos with the shopping bag icon, or interact with people by commenting or smiling on their posts. To create a post, scroll to the top of your feed and share a product or story.

Spark is available in the U.S. on the Amazon App for iPhone. Tap the main menu, tap "Programs and Features", and then tap "Amazon Spark."

Launching social networks is difficult. Spark comes across light weight and easy to use. Amazon appear to try to sneak up on users and try to lure them over time away from other social media networks.

Amazon is rumored to work on a WhatsApp like messaging app called Amazon Anytime. If the rumor stemmed from Amazon's work on Spark is not clear yet. A messaging service does though fit into the Alexa voice enabled eco system.