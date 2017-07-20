 
 

R.B.I. Baseball 17 Is Coming To Nintendo Switch This September

September 5th is the launch date of the latest edition of R.B.I. Baseball 17 for Nintendo Switch. After its launch for in September, it will become the first officially licensed professional sports game to be available for sale for the Nintendo Switch console.

R.B.I. Baseball 17 for Nintendo Switch will feature standard teams, seasonal mode, multiplayer facilities and a list edit. The game will sell for a price tag of about $29.99. The game was developed by MLBAM and showcases the Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager on its U.S. and global covers.

You can play it in the company of family and friends at home. The platforms on which it is available include: Xbox One, PS4, iPhone, iPad and last but not least Android phone and tablet. Now that list includes the Nintendo Switch as well.

It happens to be the very first pro sports game that has come to the Nintendo Switch. There is currently no word on what the difference is between the other versions and the one that comes on the Nintendo Switch.

According to the official press release by company, "R.B.I. Baseball 17 will be among the few sports titles with widespread platform distribution, making it available to fans across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets and now Nintendo Switch consoles."

This game is a bare bones approach to baseball. It is in the arcade style of playing that it has been developed. A total of nine innings can be completed in 20 minutes. According to MLB, the game "features

  • Season,
  • Postseason,
  • Exhibition and
  • Local Multiplayer,

including season saving and simulation capabilities. All 30 MLB ballparks are rendered in stunning detail and teams feature the latest rosters in regular updates. Players can modify lineups with complete MLB rosters or classic rosters allowing them to play their games their ways."

R.B.I. Baseball 17 will indeed be fun to play this game on Nintendo Switch where you get to bat and throw the ball on the diamond in a baseball stadium. 

