Rumor Claims New iPhone SE to Launch in August

We always take Apple rumors with a grain of salt around there. You never really know what Apple is up to until the product launches, but often with enough consensus on rumors from various sources we come to think there is accuracy in leaks about devices like the iPhone 8. A new rumor is making the rounds this morning and it's the first time we have heard this, so have the salt handy.

This rumor claims that Apple is planning to debut a new iPhone SE at an event in August. Many expected a new iPhone SE to turn up at WWDC when the new iPads launched, but all we got was a mildly refreshed iPhone SE with more storage. The iPhone SE might not be talked about as much as the higher-end iPhone models, but it is a very big deal for Apple. In fact, the iPhone SE topped the customer satisfaction index for all smartphones back in May.

Also back in May, a leaked image turned up that claimed to be the iPhone SE 2, but that device never came to be. An even older rumor from March claimed that the iPhone SE refresh wouldn't happen in the first half of 2017 and that particular rumor came from one of the most reliable of rumor mongers, Ming-Chi Kuo over at KGI Securities.

9to5Mac says that the source of this new iPhone SE leak is a website called iGeneration. According to that source the new iPhone SE will be cheaper than the current version selling for 399 euros, the current iPhone SE is 489 euros for 32GB. 9to5Mac rightly points out that from what has been seen of iOS 11, the smaller screens used in the iPhone SE devices may be on their way out. The larger navigation elements in iOS 11 don't lend themselves to 4-inch screens.

It would be a surprise to see Apple discontinue the iPhone SE altogether, it caters to those who won't spend money on high-end devices, but still want Apple products. The SE is also a big deal for Apple to get into countries where price sensitivity is strong, such as India.