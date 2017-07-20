 
 

Nintendo Switch Is Getting Retro City Rampage DX Soon

Posted: Jul 20 2017, 5:56am CDT

 

  • Watch Nintendo Switch Retro City Rampage DX Announcement Teaser
 

Retro City Rampage DX coming to Nintendo Switch

The dream team at VBlank Entertainment has engaged in some last minute changes to its Shakedown Hawaii. However, the real game is none other than Retro City Rampage DX.

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

This game is arriving on the Nintendo Switch soon. This player’s stuff has been released for nearly every platform. A degree of finetuning has been made to the game. The fashionable score display happens to be one of these things.

Enemy annihilation and swimming features are other things which underwent changes. The release of Shakedown will however not be affected by attention being given in this direction by the makers of this game.

While everybody is raring to go as far as playing Shakedown Hawaii is concerned, RCR DX is also in great demand. RCR is rather like GTA (Grand Theft Auto).

With RCR DX, things take on a wholly different twist though. The specifications of this game are a wonder to behold. The 8 bit, 100% hardware-accurate version will wow players and onlookers everywhere.

For those who enjoy Grand Theft Auto, this new version of the RCR with the DX attached may be a bit too sophisticated with wider spaces so that it becomes hard to focus on it. Yet that does not take anything away from its “playability quotient”.

This story may contain affiliate links.

