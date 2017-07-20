 
 

IOS 10.3.3 Launches Adding Fixes And Security Updates

Posted: Jul 20 2017, 6:04am CDT

 

iOS 10.3.3 Launches Adding Fixes and Security Updates
Big update to iOS 11 is expected this fall

Apple fans have a new update for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod that is ready for download. iOS 10.3.3 is now available and brings with it bug fixes and security updates for iOS 10.3. The big update to iOS 11 isn't expected until this fall. iOS 10.3 in itself brought with it some wanted new features like a refreshed file system, WiFi calling on Verizon, weather forecasts in Maps, and find My AirPods feature.

Apple offered up little detail about exactly what is in the 10.3.3 release. What we do know is there from the beta version of the update are new wallpapers for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Forbes figures that there will be one more minor point update for iOS 10.3 before iOS 11 launches.

All Apple says about the 10.3.3 update is that it "includes bug fixes and improves the security of your iPhone or iPad." The update is a download of between 80 and 100MB depending on your carrier. If your device doesn't prompt you to download the update automatically, you can initiate the update manually.

You can do that by going to Settings- app- General- Software Update. The update supports iPhone 5 or later, iPad 4th generation or later, iPad mini 2 and later, and iPod touch 6th generation or later. The iOS update isn't all that Apple dropped today for owners of its products. There were also updates for Mac computers to Sierra 10.12.6, WatchOS 3.2.3, and tvOS 10.2.2 all landed along with the iOS update.

Comments

The Author

Shane McGlaun
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

