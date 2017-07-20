Mercedes-Benz Makes Production Record with 300000th G-Class

Graz, Austria was the location where the 300,000th vehicle belong to the G-Class slipped off the production line thereby marking a landmark day for the Daimler brand. This site was 200 km southwards from Vienna, the capital city of Austria.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch Updates

The Mercedes-Benz G500 came in a mauritius blue hue with metal undertones. It had black leather seats which looked classic in their overall style. This was a vehicle meant for the outdoor life of adventure and excitement.

The black 16 inch wheels allow this vehicle to drive over all sorts of rough terrain. Its roof rack is tough and tensile too. Mercedes-Benz has been making this line of vehicles since 1979. Today it is a success story.

This Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen has developed a cult following over the times and is more of a military jeep-like speed demon. Especially elites all over the world enjoy driving this vehicle with delight and gusto.

There is something about the 300,000th unit of this vehicle that calls for celebration time with all the accompanying champagne bottles and cutting of the multilayered cake.

The black seats of this vehicle have white stitching as a contrast feature. A 4.0 liter twin turbocharged V-8 engine has been transferred from other vehicles of the same brand to the inner cavity of this baby. The rugged design is a sign of the masculine ego that was kept in mind while this vehicle was being built.

Everything about it drips with testosterone. The headlight guards in front make for a cool and classic SUV of sorts. This particular 300,000th vehicle will not be sold to a client but will serve as a showcase model for display purposes.

300,000th G-Wagen will not be for customers but it will feature on social media channels of the company where the few adventures it will go on will be aired regularly for the consumption of its fans.

“The G-Class has been produced by Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria, on behalf of Mercedes-Benz since 1979. Today our off-road icon is more successful than ever. The production of 300,000 G-Class models is an impressive milestone. The team which has contributed substantially to this success includes employees who have been part of the story of the G-Class for 38 years. We have enjoyed decades of successful cooperation with Magna Steyr in the production of the G-Class,” explains Dr Gunnar Güthenke, head of the off-road product group at Mercedes-Benz.

“The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is the ultimate off-roader. Thanks to a process of continual evolution today, as in the past, the G-Class boasts the latest state-of-the-art technology and more. With ‘ designo manufaktur’ we are able to provide the desired level of individuality for our demanding customers,” explains Güthenke.

Besides this some of the latest news regarding Mercedes is that for the first time its wireless charging system for electric vehicles is being given some thought.

Mercedes-Benz is planning to launch its first wireless charging system for its EVs next year. This will prove very beneficial for EV owners who will feel that a great burden has been removed from their backs.

Recharging the cars will be a cinch thanks to this arrangement. Mercedes had been working in synch with BMW on this nascent technology for some time. Also it was a part of a joint collaboration team with Qualcomm regarding this issue.