Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Online Shop

Target is selling the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con online at target.com. It has been ages since Target offered the Nintendo Switch online. The retailer has advertised the Nintendo Switch in the current weekly ad. The Nintendo Switch is getting restocked this week for the Splatoon 2 release.

The $499.99 Nintendo Swith Gray Joy-Con Starter Bundle includes the Switch console, Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, Legends of Zelda, Mario Kart 8 and Mario Kart themed travel case.

We have not seen a big spike in Switch availability at Target stores this week yet on store inventory tracking services. The big restock might still come.

The $299.99 Nintendo Switch is rolling into GameStop stores all week. We do not have though current numbers on how many stores stock the Switch this morning.

The video game retailers said to call ro check in with your local GameStop store to find out if the stand alone Switch is available.

Alternatively, GameStop offered this week five Nintendo Switch bundles online at gamestop.com. Only three bundles are left, with two still shipping this month. Check gamestop.com for the current availability.

The $299.99 Nintendo Switch console might be also become available online this week. Get notified using The Tracker app.