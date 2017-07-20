 
 

Nintendo Switch Configurator Adds Splatoon Joy-Con Colors In Japan

You can order a Switch with green and yellow Joy-Con.

The Nintendo store offers the Nintendo Switch with a configurator in Japan. Customers can mix and match all Joy-Con colors. Ahead of the Splatoon 2 launch the green and pink Joy-Con color options have been added. The Pink Joy-Con is only available in the right Joy-Con and the green color is only available in the left version.

You can't configure a Switch with just green or just pink Joy-Cons. While the Switch configurator is a big perk for Japanese Nintendo fans, the problem is that the Switch is sold out on the Nintendo store most of the time. Yesterday the store had the Switch in stock and sold out in a few minutes.

For some reason Nintendo is not offering the new Splatoon 2 Joy-Con colors in the United States. Fans have to import them from Japan at a premium.

Nintendo supplies retailers with fresh Nintendo Switch inventory for the Splatoon 2 release on Friday, July 21 in the US. GameStop, Target and Best Buy have announced to restock the popular Nintendo Switch console. 

The $299.99 Nintendo Switch is rolling into GameStop stores all week. The video game retailers said to call ro check in with your local GameStop store to find out if the stand alone Switch is available. GameStop expanded earlier this week its online offering to five Nintendo Switch bundles online at gamestop.com. There are three Switch bundles left that ship by July 28. A fourth bundle ships on August 11.

Target advertises the Nintendo Switch in the current weekly ad. The retailer has not specified a release date, but has launched a Nintendo Switch bundle online on Thursday.

We assume that Target stores will receive new Switch inventory all week. The reported inventory levels of the Nintendo Switch by inventory tracking service iStockNow show that Target stores have not yet received a major shipment. Right now about 304 Target stores of the 1,800 stores across the US are marked to have the Switch in stock.

Best Buy also advertises the Nintendo Switch in their weekly ad. The consumer electronics chain is starting to sell the Nintendo Switch on Friday, July 21. Best Buy stores already received Nintendo Switch inventory but are holding it until Friday.

Walmart and ToysRUs are expected to also restock the Nintendo Switch this weekend. Both stores have not made any announcement yet. There is also a big chance that the $299.99 Nintendo Switch will be on sale online.

Amazon had the Nintendo Switch in stock ahead of Prime Day. It is not clear yet if Amazon has secured another Switch shipment from Nintendo. The Tracker app is monitoring the Nintendo Switch online inventory. Download the free app to get notified when the Nintendo Switch is available online. 

Many users have been able to score the $299.99 Nintendo Switch using the easy to use app. Read the testimonials here.

