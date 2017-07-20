 
 

N64 Classic Edition Confirmed By Trademark Filing

Looks like the retro wave continues with the N64.

A trademark filing popped up in Europe today, which implies that Nintendo prepares a N64 Classic Edition. Nintendo filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office four figurative trademark applications. Besides the N64, Nintendo filed trademarks for SNES, NES and Switch controller.

The filing of these figurative trademarks depicting the Nintendo controllers might also just mean that Nintendo is increasing its defenses against knock offs. 

The a N64 Classic Edition does still make sense given the increasing hype from the NES Classic to the SNES Classic coming in September. The N64 was released in 1996 and Nintendo sold 32 million units globally until 2003. The Nintendo 64, named after its 64-bit CPU was a milestone in video game history. The controller design influenced the controller that modern consoles have today. Games like Super Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time have been ground breaking. GoldenEye 007 is consider to be one of the most influential games for shooter games.

The N64 Classic Mini is coming earliest in time for the Holidays in 2018. This year its the turn of for the $79.99 SNES Classic, to be released on September 29. Yesterday the SNES Classic book has been unveiled and put up for pre-order. The 320 page book is similar to the companion book for the NES Classic. 

The trademark filing for the N64 controller can be found here. Via NeoGaf.

