Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Ghouls‘n Ghosts

Nintendo announced the retro 16-bit SNES Classic console on June 26. The Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition has the same look and feel of the original system, but is smaller, like the NES Classic has been. The SNES Classic or SNES Mini comes pre-loaded with 21 games.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

Super Ghouls‘n Ghosts is one of these games. This is the third game in the Ghosts ‘n Goblins series. The staunch and valiant Sir Arthur’s route through the land of demons to save a kidnapped princess is the main plot of this game. The stages are difficult to traverse and beating the bosses at each echelon is a tough task indeed. Progress is something you have to pay for in this game. One thing to be careful about is Arthur’s armor. If it breaks, he is left in a particularly vulnerable situation. His boxer shorts show! The challenging game remains an all-time bestseller.

Developer

The designers of this game are none other than Tatsuya Minami and Kimio Yamazo. As for the producer, it is Tokuro Fujiwara. The developers and publishers remain under the aegis of Capcom. Finally, the composer of the sound effects on this game is the one and only Mari Yamaguchi. These daring individuals decided to step outside their comfort zones and it is thanks to them that we have Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts in our midst today.

Release Date

The game was released in March of 2007 in the Wii Shop in the USA and UK/EU. In February of 2007, it was introduced in Japan. May of 2013 was the month when it was released in the US and UK/EU on the Wii U eShop. In April of the same year, it had entered the Japanese market. The 3DS eShop got the game in June and October of 2016 in the US of A. Finally, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) got this game in October 1991 in Japan and in November 1991 and December 1992 in the USA and UK/EU respectively.

Story

Unlike Super Mario World, Mega Man X and Super Castlevania IV, this game does not radically depart from its erstwhile edition. That one was for the NES like this one is for the SNES. Arthur still flings weapons in all directions and battles the forces of evil with a surprising level of bravery and ferocity. The enemies make a dash for it and the architecture deforms in synch with the gameplay routine. Arthur as usual loses his armor a limited number of times. The game is hard to play. The amount of leniency is at best marginal in its capacity.

Victory in this game is only possible if you slowly but surely memorize each detail of the scenario. This takes a whole lot of attention to the nitty gritty stuff. You have to closely study the enemy to suss out his moves. There are handicaps that you the player must overcome at every phase of the game. However, this is not to say that the game cheats the players. It is fair in its demeanor. You just have to proceed in a trial and error manner. The punishing rounds of battling monsters is something which sometimes leaves the player(s) exhausted. All in all, it is a charming game. The weapons include in their variety: a lance, a dagger, an axe, a crossbow, a torch, a scythe, a tri-blade and a goddess’ bracelet. Rescuing Princess Guinevere from the Phantom Zone will be a cinch with these weapons of choice provided Arthur has luck on his side.

Game Play

Arthur begins in this game with a run-of-the-mill suit of armor. This can be renewed a total of three times in a row. The first time is with a bronze makeover. This also increases Arthur’s firepower. Then comes golden armor which allows certain magical techniques to be employed. The golden armor also has a shield as a gift in tow. This can ward off oncoming weapons.

The final change is the best shield which can ward off three projectiles. Even the firepower becomes better after the acquisition of this shield. Yet Arthur will have to be careful since a single blow by the enemy makes his armor fall down like a house of cards. That is when he is left vulnerable with only his pathetic underwear. At this stage, if he is hit even one more time, he will expire. So caution is the watchword.

The game involves secret treasure troves which hold fighting tools, armor renewal means and extra credit marks. Yet such is the irony of fate that sometimes bad luck is also unearthed from this treasure chest such as bear traps and evil sorcerers. The Double Jump allows Arthur to leap and then leap from there higher and higher. The only problem is that beyond the initial jump, control over direction is not possible for the player. Players will have to play the game two times. The second time will be with a special weapon.

Popularity

This is one cool and funky game that you ignore at your peril. The Knight Arthur has spunk and he can boldly go forth on paths that no one else dares to tread. The options are many that this character has in his repertoire. Even the death sequences in this game do not feel much of a letdown since it is simply so exciting to play. It is the quest of the players to keep Arthur alive though as common sense would dictate. The game received a 9 stars rating from the Nintendo Life Review. The SNES version of the game has sold over one million units up until now. That means it is very popular indeed.

To find a SNES Classic Edition check the list of stores listing the SNES Classic Edition in the US and also the world-wide SNES Classic store list.

You can download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS to automatically monitor the SNES Classic availability in the United States. The app will send you a notification on your smartphone in case a pre-order of the SNES Classic is available. Read this guide about how to not miss the SNES Classic Pre-order windows.

The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The retro console has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.