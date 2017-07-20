 
 

SNES Classic Book Already Gets Price Cut On Amazon

Posted: Jul 20 2017, 9:41am CDT

 

The just unveiled new SNES Classic companion book has a reduced price.

The SNES Classic companion book is now available on amazon.com with 15% savings. Amazon reduced the pre-order price from $44.99 to $38.30 for the hard-cover edition. The paperback is also on sale for a reduced price of $17.99. In case you already pre-ordered the SNES Classic book, no worries, Amazon offers on this item their pre-order price guarantee.

Earlier this week video game strategy guide publisher Prima Games revealed a the new book titled Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics

The 320-page book features a nostalgic celebration and exploration of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in all its 16-bit glory. You can discover everything you’ve always wanted to know about some of the most beloved SNES games, including speedrun tips and little-known facts. The details about the content of the book are still scarce. We assume that the book will cover all 21 SNES Classic games including the never before released Star Fox 2 game. 

The SNES Classic companion book shines a light on the original SNES development and the visionaries behind this groundbreaking console. You gain an in-depth look at how the SNES has left its mark on the gaming industry, and how its legacy continues.

The SNES Classic book also contains family stories to fan art to merchandise and more. Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics is available as Hardback version with slipcase and as paperback on amazon.com. The SNES Classic book will be released on September 29, along with the SNES Classic console.

The SNES Classic book already jumped to the top of Amazon's Computer & Video Game Strategy Guides best seller chart. In case you can't score a SNES Classic at launch due to the crazy demand, you still have something to read until you find a SNES Classic in stock.

Prima Games, publisher of the SNES Classic book, is an imprint of DK and a division of Penguin Random House Inc., is the world’s leading publisher of strategy content for PC and console video games. 

There has been a similar book released for the NES Classic, also published by Prima Games. The SNES book is also available on GameStop. This likely means that GameStop will offer SNES Classic bundles that include the SNES Classic book.

The SNES Classic will be extremely hard to find. A few stores have started to list the $79.99 SNES Classic. Find out everything you need to know about buying the SNES Classic Edition.

