Kenmore Air Conditioner with Alexa Launches on Amazon

For the first time Kenmore appliances are available on amazon.com. Sears announced today to sell its Kenmore appliances on amazon. The move comes with the integration of the full line of Kenmore Smart appliances with Amazon Alexa.

Kenmore Smart connected room air conditioners integrated with Alexa are now available on amazon.com. The Alexa enabled air conditioners start at $379.99 for Kenmore Smart 8,000 BTU Room Air Conditioner.

This air conditioner features the Smart AC app that lets you connect your smartphone with the air conditioner to keep your space cool. With the Smart AC app, you'll be able to turn your Smart Room Air Conditioner on and off, change the temperature, set schedules, and control modes and fan speeds for comfort and energy savings.

Now you'll have the control you need to set your environment whether you're in the living room or on the go. Anyone in the house can download the Kenmore Smart AC app on their smartphone, follow the easy instructions and connect their smartphone or tablet to the AC unit. This air conditioner features a cooling capacity of up to 8,000 BTUs, so you'll be able to cool rooms up to 350 sq. ft.

This unit also has a dry setting that uses a dehumidifier to help remove excess moisture from the air. A sleek, touch-responsive control panel puts total control at your fingertips. Comes with a convenient remote control. The Kenmore Smart air conditioner are available up to a capacity of 18,000 BTU. Find out more details on amazon.com.

The distribution on Amazon is planned to be expanded to the full line of Kenmore home appliances in all U.S. market segments, with Kenmore, Sears Home Services, and Innovel Solutions providing white-glove service for delivery, installation and extended product protection for a full range of home appliances.

"We continuously look for opportunities to enhance the reach of our iconic brands to more customers and create additional value from our assets," said Edward S. Lampert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sears Holdings. "The launch of Kenmore products on Amazon.com will significantly expand the distribution and availability of the Kenmore brand in the U.S. At the same time, Sears Home Services and our Innovel Solutions unit will benefit from the relationship as more customers experience their quality services for Kenmore products purchased on Amazon.com."

The Kenmore Smart skill for Amazon Alexa enables customers to control their Kenmore Smart home appliances by simply asking Alexa, such as changing the temperature on their air conditioner without leaving the sofa by saying: "Alexa, tell Kenmore Smart to set my air conditioner to 70 degrees." Customers can enable the Kenmore Smart skill in the Alexa Skill Store, link their account and then begin asking Alexa to interact with their Kenmore Smart appliances.