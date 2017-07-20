 
 

Kenmore Air Conditioner With Alexa Launches On Amazon

Posted: Jul 20 2017, 9:56am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Kenmore Air Conditioner with Alexa Launches on Amazon
 

Sears starts to sell Kenmore appliances on Amazon.

For the first time Kenmore appliances are available on amazon.com. Sears announced today to sell its Kenmore appliances on amazon. The move comes with the integration of the full line of Kenmore Smart appliances with Amazon Alexa.

Don't Miss: The Tracker App Finds You a Nintendo Switch

Kenmore Smart connected room air conditioners integrated with Alexa are now available on amazon.com. The Alexa enabled air conditioners start at $379.99 for Kenmore Smart 8,000 BTU Room Air Conditioner.

This air conditioner features the Smart AC app that lets you connect your smartphone with the air conditioner to keep your space cool. With the Smart AC app, you'll be able to turn your Smart Room Air Conditioner on and off, change the temperature, set schedules, and control modes and fan speeds for comfort and energy savings.

Now you'll have the control you need to set your environment whether you're in the living room or on the go. Anyone in the house can download the Kenmore Smart AC app on their smartphone, follow the easy instructions and connect their smartphone or tablet to the AC unit. This air conditioner features a cooling capacity of up to 8,000 BTUs, so you'll be able to cool rooms up to 350 sq. ft.

This unit also has a dry setting that uses a dehumidifier to help remove excess moisture from the air. A sleek, touch-responsive control panel puts total control at your fingertips. Comes with a convenient remote control. The Kenmore Smart air conditioner are available up to a capacity of 18,000 BTU. Find out more details on amazon.com.

The distribution on Amazon is planned to be expanded to the full line of Kenmore home appliances in all U.S. market segments, with Kenmore, Sears Home Services, and Innovel Solutions providing white-glove service for delivery, installation and extended product protection for a full range of home appliances.

"We continuously look for opportunities to enhance the reach of our iconic brands to more customers and create additional value from our assets," said Edward S. Lampert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sears Holdings. "The launch of Kenmore products on Amazon.com will significantly expand the distribution and availability of the Kenmore brand in the U.S. At the same time, Sears Home Services and our Innovel Solutions unit will benefit from the relationship as more customers experience their quality services for Kenmore products purchased on Amazon.com."

The Kenmore Smart skill for Amazon Alexa enables customers to control their Kenmore Smart home appliances by simply asking Alexa, such as changing the temperature on their air conditioner without leaving the sofa by saying: "Alexa, tell Kenmore Smart to set my air conditioner to 70 degrees." Customers can enable the Kenmore Smart skill in the Alexa Skill Store, link their account and then begin asking Alexa to interact with their Kenmore Smart appliances.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

SNES Classic Book already Gets Price Cut on Amazon

SNES Classic Book already Gets Price Cut on Amazon

15 minutes ago

N64 Classic Edition Confirmed by Trademark Filing

N64 Classic Edition Confirmed by Trademark Filing

30 minutes ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Ghouls‘n Ghosts

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Ghouls‘n Ghosts

1 hour ago

Legendary Pokemon Are Here Soon Announces Niantic

Legendary Pokemon Are Here Soon Announces Niantic

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Configurator Adds Splatoon Joy-Con Colors in Japan

Nintendo Switch Configurator Adds Splatoon Joy-Con Colors in Japan

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Online Shop

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Online Shop

2 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz Makes Production Record with 300000th G-Class

Mercedes-Benz Makes Production Record with 300000th G-Class

2 hours ago

iOS 10.3.3 Launches Adding Fixes and Security Updates

iOS 10.3.3 Launches Adding Fixes and Security Updates

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch is Getting Retro City Rampage DX Soon

Nintendo Switch is Getting Retro City Rampage DX Soon

4 hours ago

Rumor Claims New iPhone SE to Launch in August

Rumor Claims New iPhone SE to Launch in August

4 hours ago

R.B.I. Baseball 17 is Coming to Nintendo Switch This September

R.B.I. Baseball 17 is Coming to Nintendo Switch This September

4 hours ago

Amazon Spark Launches Shopping Focused Social Network

Amazon Spark Launches Shopping Focused Social Network

5 hours ago

2018 Buick Regal GS Debuts With More Power

2018 Buick Regal GS Debuts With More Power

6 hours ago

Nintendo Expect to Raise Nintendo Switch Sales Forecast at Q1 Earnings Call

Nintendo Expect to Raise Nintendo Switch Sales Forecast at Q1 Earnings Call

7 hours ago

Johnson Controls GLAS Thermostat Runs Windows 10 IoT Core and Cortana and is Beautiful

Johnson Controls GLAS Thermostat Runs Windows 10 IoT Core and Cortana and is Beautiful

7 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Xbox One X and SNES Classic Availability Tracking Top Chart

Xbox One X and SNES Classic Availability Tracking Top Chart

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
SNES Classic Book Available for Pre-order

SNES Classic Book Available for Pre-order

SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic: How To Buy




Technology News

SNES Classic Book already Gets Price Cut on Amazon

SNES Classic Book already Gets Price Cut on Amazon

15 minutes ago

N64 Classic Edition Confirmed by Trademark Filing

N64 Classic Edition Confirmed by Trademark Filing

30 minutes ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Ghouls‘n Ghosts

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Ghouls‘n Ghosts

1 hour ago

Legendary Pokemon Are Here Soon Announces Niantic

Legendary Pokemon Are Here Soon Announces Niantic

1 hour ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

SNES Classic Book already Gets Price Cut on Amazon

SNES Classic Book already Gets Price Cut on Amazon

15 minutes ago

N64 Classic Edition Confirmed by Trademark Filing

N64 Classic Edition Confirmed by Trademark Filing

30 minutes ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Ghouls‘n Ghosts

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Ghouls‘n Ghosts

1 hour ago

Legendary Pokemon Are Here Soon Announces Niantic

Legendary Pokemon Are Here Soon Announces Niantic

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Kid Bundle Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Kid Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle is in Stock

Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Street Fighter Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Street Fighter Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda and Shield Backpack Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda and Shield Backpack Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo® Switch with Gray Joy-Con Starter Bundle Nintendo® Switch with Gray Joy-Con Starter Bundle is in Stock


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook