 
 

Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V Set Could Get Launch Tower

Posted: Jul 20 2017, 11:15am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V Set Could Get Launch Tower
 

New Lego Ideas project for Apollo Saturn V launch tower proposed.

48 years ago, on July 20, 1969 the Apollo 11 mission landed on the moon. The astronauts were riding NASA's massive Saturn V rocket into space. Last month Lego released the extremely popular NASA Apollo Saturn V set under the Lego Ideas program. Now one of the creators of the Saturn V set has teamed up with partner proposing an incredible add-on.  

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

 Valerie Roche and Emmanuel Urquieta designed the NASA Saturn-V Launch Umbilical Tower. The new Lego Ideas submission has already close to 5,000 likes. The project needs 10,000 to get to the next stage. Given that there are still over 500 days left to reach this goal, it is very likely that the massive NASA Saturn-V Launch Umbilical Tower gets into the Lego review stage. Fans can support the project on the Lego Ideas page.

The $119.99 Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set is an extremely hard to find Lego set. It has showed up in stock on amazon.com in the past weeks every couple days, most recently earlier today. The supply is each time very limited. The The Tracker app has helped lots of Lego fans to find the set in stock online.

Download the free app and select to be notified for the Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V Set. You receive a smartphone notification when it is in stock again at major online stores.

This incredible 1,969 piece Lego building kit is the hottest Lego set release in a long time. The set features 3 removable rocket stages, including the S-IVB third stage with the lunar lander and lunar orbiter. The set also includes 3 stands to display the model horizontally, 3 astronaut microfigures for role-play recreations of the Moon landings, plus a booklet about the manned Apollo missions and the fan designers of this educational and inspirational Lego Ideas set.

The 1:110 scale model of the legendary NASA Apollo Saturn V features a removable S-IC first rocket stage with main rocket engine details, removable S-II second rocket stage with rocket engine details and removable S-IVB third rocket stage with the Apollo spacecraft and rescue rocket at top of the whole spacecraft.

This Saturn V Lego set is a collaboration of Lego and space fans Felix Stiessen and Valérie Roche. Lego made this new set under its Lego Ideas program.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-07-20 11:15:06am

Offers

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set
Store: Amazon Price: $192.00 Availability: is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set
Store: Walmart Price: $269.99 Availability: is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set
Store: Target Price: $119.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

SNES Classic Companion Book Price Slashed on Amazon

SNES Classic Companion Book Price Slashed on Amazon

24 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 20

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 20

53 minutes ago

Kenmore Air Conditioner with Alexa Launches on Amazon

Kenmore Air Conditioner with Alexa Launches on Amazon

1 hour ago

N64 Classic Edition Confirmed by Trademark Filing

N64 Classic Edition Confirmed by Trademark Filing

1 hour ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Ghouls‘n Ghosts

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Ghouls‘n Ghosts

2 hours ago

Legendary Pokemon Are Here Soon Announces Niantic

Legendary Pokemon Are Here Soon Announces Niantic

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Configurator Adds Splatoon Joy-Con Colors in Japan

Nintendo Switch Configurator Adds Splatoon Joy-Con Colors in Japan

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Online Shop

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Online Shop

3 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz Makes Production Record with 300000th G-Class

Mercedes-Benz Makes Production Record with 300000th G-Class

4 hours ago

iOS 10.3.3 Launches Adding Fixes and Security Updates

iOS 10.3.3 Launches Adding Fixes and Security Updates

5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch is Getting Retro City Rampage DX Soon

Nintendo Switch is Getting Retro City Rampage DX Soon

5 hours ago

Rumor Claims New iPhone SE to Launch in August

Rumor Claims New iPhone SE to Launch in August

5 hours ago

R.B.I. Baseball 17 is Coming to Nintendo Switch This September

R.B.I. Baseball 17 is Coming to Nintendo Switch This September

6 hours ago

Amazon Spark Launches Shopping Focused Social Network

Amazon Spark Launches Shopping Focused Social Network

6 hours ago

2018 Buick Regal GS Debuts With More Power

2018 Buick Regal GS Debuts With More Power

7 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Xbox One X and SNES Classic Availability Tracking Top Chart

Xbox One X and SNES Classic Availability Tracking Top Chart

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
SNES Classic Book Available for Pre-order

SNES Classic Book Available for Pre-order

SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic: How To Buy




Technology News

SNES Classic Companion Book Price Slashed on Amazon

SNES Classic Companion Book Price Slashed on Amazon

24 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 20

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 20

53 minutes ago

Kenmore Air Conditioner with Alexa Launches on Amazon

Kenmore Air Conditioner with Alexa Launches on Amazon

1 hour ago

N64 Classic Edition Confirmed by Trademark Filing

N64 Classic Edition Confirmed by Trademark Filing

1 hour ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

SNES Classic Companion Book Price Slashed on Amazon

SNES Classic Companion Book Price Slashed on Amazon

24 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 20

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 20

53 minutes ago

Kenmore Air Conditioner with Alexa Launches on Amazon

Kenmore Air Conditioner with Alexa Launches on Amazon

1 hour ago

N64 Classic Edition Confirmed by Trademark Filing

N64 Classic Edition Confirmed by Trademark Filing

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Kid Bundle Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Kid Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle is in Stock

Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Street Fighter Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Street Fighter Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda and Shield Backpack Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda and Shield Backpack Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo® Switch with Gray Joy-Con Starter Bundle Nintendo® Switch with Gray Joy-Con Starter Bundle is in Stock


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook