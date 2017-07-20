Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V Set Could Get Launch Tower

48 years ago, on July 20, 1969 the Apollo 11 mission landed on the moon. The astronauts were riding NASA's massive Saturn V rocket into space. Last month Lego released the extremely popular NASA Apollo Saturn V set under the Lego Ideas program. Now one of the creators of the Saturn V set has teamed up with partner proposing an incredible add-on.

Valerie Roche and Emmanuel Urquieta designed the NASA Saturn-V Launch Umbilical Tower. The new Lego Ideas submission has already close to 5,000 likes. The project needs 10,000 to get to the next stage. Given that there are still over 500 days left to reach this goal, it is very likely that the massive NASA Saturn-V Launch Umbilical Tower gets into the Lego review stage. Fans can support the project on the Lego Ideas page.

The $119.99 Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set is an extremely hard to find Lego set. It has showed up in stock on amazon.com in the past weeks every couple days, most recently earlier today. The supply is each time very limited. The The Tracker app has helped lots of Lego fans to find the set in stock online.

Download the free app and select to be notified for the Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V Set. You receive a smartphone notification when it is in stock again at major online stores.

This incredible 1,969 piece Lego building kit is the hottest Lego set release in a long time. The set features 3 removable rocket stages, including the S-IVB third stage with the lunar lander and lunar orbiter. The set also includes 3 stands to display the model horizontally, 3 astronaut microfigures for role-play recreations of the Moon landings, plus a booklet about the manned Apollo missions and the fan designers of this educational and inspirational Lego Ideas set.

The 1:110 scale model of the legendary NASA Apollo Saturn V features a removable S-IC first rocket stage with main rocket engine details, removable S-II second rocket stage with rocket engine details and removable S-IVB third rocket stage with the Apollo spacecraft and rescue rocket at top of the whole spacecraft.

This Saturn V Lego set is a collaboration of Lego and space fans Felix Stiessen and Valérie Roche. Lego made this new set under its Lego Ideas program.