SNES Classic Updates: SNES Classic at Comic-Con and SNES Classic Bible on Sale

Nintendo announced to bring the SNES Classic to San Diego this week. And indeed the SNES Classic has been spotted on the Comic-Con 2017 show floor. IGN took a couple photos of the SNES Classic at the Nintendo booth. There is no new revelation. We have seen the SNES Classic already from all angles.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

Comic-con attendees will though have the experience to see the tiny new SNES first hand. The $79.99 SNES Classic will be released on September 29. It will be more popular than the NES Classic. The SNES Classic might not be the last retro console that Nintendo is going to release. A trademark filing surfaced today featuring the N64 controller. A N64 Classic Edition is likely coming in 2018.

Amazon surprised today with a deal on the just released SNES Classic book. Customers can save 15% when pre-ordering the book now on amazon.com. The new book titled Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics will ship on the same day as the SNES Classic.

The SNES Classic is besides the Xbox One X the most anticipated console of 2017. As it stands, there will be likely no pre-order for the SNES Classic and it will be sold on a first come basis on Friday, September 29.