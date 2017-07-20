 
 

SNES Classic Updates: SNES Classic At Comic-Con And SNES Classic Bible On Sale

Posted: Jul 20 2017, 12:54pm CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

SNES Classic Updates: SNES Classic at Comic-Con and SNES Classic Bible on Sale
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The SNES Classic indeed makes an appearance at Comic-Con.

Nintendo announced to bring the SNES Classic to San Diego this week. And indeed the SNES Classic has been spotted on the Comic-Con 2017 show floor. IGN took a couple photos of the SNES Classic at the Nintendo booth. There is no new revelation. We have seen the SNES Classic already from all angles. 

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

Comic-con attendees will though have the experience to see the tiny new SNES first hand. The $79.99 SNES Classic will be released on September 29. It will be more popular than the NES Classic. The SNES Classic might not be the last retro console that Nintendo is going to release. A trademark filing surfaced today featuring the N64 controller. A N64 Classic Edition is likely coming in 2018.

Amazon surprised today with a deal on the just released SNES Classic book. Customers can save 15% when pre-ordering the book now on amazon.com. The new book titled Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics will ship on the same day as the SNES Classic.

The SNES Classic is besides the Xbox One X the most anticipated console of 2017. As it stands, there will be likely no pre-order for the SNES Classic and it will be sold on a first come basis on Friday, September 29.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 20

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 20

1 hour ago

Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V Set Could Get Launch Tower

Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V Set Could Get Launch Tower

1 hour ago

SNES Classic Companion Book Price Slashed on Amazon

SNES Classic Companion Book Price Slashed on Amazon

2 hours ago

Kenmore Air Conditioner with Alexa Launches on Amazon

Kenmore Air Conditioner with Alexa Launches on Amazon

2 hours ago

N64 Classic Edition Confirmed by Trademark Filing

N64 Classic Edition Confirmed by Trademark Filing

3 hours ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Ghouls‘n Ghosts

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Ghouls‘n Ghosts

4 hours ago

Legendary Pokemon Are Here Soon Announces Niantic

Legendary Pokemon Are Here Soon Announces Niantic

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Configurator Adds Splatoon Joy-Con Colors in Japan

Nintendo Switch Configurator Adds Splatoon Joy-Con Colors in Japan

5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Online Shop

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Online Shop

5 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz Makes Production Record with 300000th G-Class

Mercedes-Benz Makes Production Record with 300000th G-Class

5 hours ago

iOS 10.3.3 Launches Adding Fixes and Security Updates

iOS 10.3.3 Launches Adding Fixes and Security Updates

6 hours ago

Nintendo Switch is Getting Retro City Rampage DX Soon

Nintendo Switch is Getting Retro City Rampage DX Soon

6 hours ago

Rumor Claims New iPhone SE to Launch in August

Rumor Claims New iPhone SE to Launch in August

7 hours ago

R.B.I. Baseball 17 is Coming to Nintendo Switch This September

R.B.I. Baseball 17 is Coming to Nintendo Switch This September

7 hours ago

Amazon Spark Launches Shopping Focused Social Network

Amazon Spark Launches Shopping Focused Social Network

8 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Xbox One X and SNES Classic Availability Tracking Top Chart

Xbox One X and SNES Classic Availability Tracking Top Chart

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
SNES Classic Book Available for Pre-order

SNES Classic Book Available for Pre-order

SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic: How To Buy




Technology News

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 20

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 20

1 hour ago

Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V Set Could Get Launch Tower

Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V Set Could Get Launch Tower

1 hour ago

SNES Classic Companion Book Price Slashed on Amazon

SNES Classic Companion Book Price Slashed on Amazon

2 hours ago

Kenmore Air Conditioner with Alexa Launches on Amazon

Kenmore Air Conditioner with Alexa Launches on Amazon

2 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 20

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 20

1 hour ago

Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V Set Could Get Launch Tower

Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V Set Could Get Launch Tower

1 hour ago

SNES Classic Companion Book Price Slashed on Amazon

SNES Classic Companion Book Price Slashed on Amazon

2 hours ago

Kenmore Air Conditioner with Alexa Launches on Amazon

Kenmore Air Conditioner with Alexa Launches on Amazon

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Kid Bundle Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Kid Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle is in Stock

Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Street Fighter Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Street Fighter Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda and Shield Backpack Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda and Shield Backpack Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo® Switch with Gray Joy-Con Starter Bundle Nintendo® Switch with Gray Joy-Con Starter Bundle is in Stock


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook