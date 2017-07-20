Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Reached Gold Master Milestone

Video game developer Naughty Dog just tweeted "We're proud to announce that Uncharted: The Lost Legacy has gone gold! We can't wait to get it into your hands, beginning August 22." Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is now ready for production. It's just a month until release, reaching the gold master milestone was about time.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

In the new Uncharted installment gamers play Chloe Frazer. She must enlist the aid of renowned mercenary Nadine Ross from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End in order to recover a fabled ancient Indian artifact and keep it out of the hands of a ruthless warmonger. Together, they’ll venture deep into the mountains of India in search of the legendary artifact. Along the way, they’ll learn to work together to unearth the mystery of the artifact, fight their way through fierce opposition, and prevent the region from falling into chaos.

One of the most popular characters in the series, Chloe Frazer was first introduced in Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and last appeared in Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception. Chloe is a notorious treasure hunter whose wit, archeological knowledge, and improvisational nature rivals Nathan Drake’s. She has a reputation for being both great in a fight and behind the wheel. Chloe is impulsive and improvisational, relying largely on her wits. Her methods often blur moral lines but always yield results, putting her in high demand. However, she has her limits, and when a situation starts to go south, she’s unafraid to cut her losses.

Nadine Ross made her first appearance in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End as the leader of Shoreline, a South African paramilitary organization hired by the story’s primary antagonist Rafe Adler. Following the dissolution of Shoreline after the events in Uncharted 4, Nadine Ross has become a free agent and gun-for-hire. Nadine is known for her calm, calculated approach to every job and every fight. She insists on having the upper hand at all times and never fails to deliver.

The Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, exclusive on Sony PlayStation 4, is available for pre-order on amazon.com for $31.99 for Prime members. Other customers pay $39.99.