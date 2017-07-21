 
 

How To Work Around Splatoon 2 Download Error 2811-7504 In EShop

Posted: Jul 21 2017, 12:56am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

How to Work Around Splatoon 2 Download Error 2811-7504 in eShop
Credit: Getty Images
 

You cannot download Splatoon 2 from the eShop. This work around could work for you.

Splatoon 2 is here. Many Nintendo Switch owners stayed up until midnight to download Splatoon 2 from the eShop on the Nintendo Switch console. All the excitement to start playing Splatoon 2 is thrown back with error code 2811-7504 or 2811-7503. There is work around that worked for some to download Splatoon 2 now.

Don't Miss: The Tracker App Finds You a Nintendo Switch

If the eShop on the Nintendo Switch fails for you, try to order the digital version of Splatoon 2 on you computer in the web version of the eShop. Visit the Splatoon 2 page on nintendo.com and click "Buy Digital." After completing the purchase process, Splatoon 2 starts to download on your Switch console.

This method has worked for several users tonight, according to this reddit thread. The Japanese Nintendo eShop was down earlier today. Nintendo has tweeted on their Japanese Twitter account that the eShop is back up.  

Nintendo is keep running into issues with online service issues. The company needs to resolve all issues and short comings before the paid online service for the Nintendo Switch launches in 2018.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Xbox One X and SNES Classic Availability Tracking Top Chart

Xbox One X and SNES Classic Availability Tracking Top Chart

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
SNES Classic Book Available for Pre-order

SNES Classic Book Available for Pre-order

SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic: How To Buy




Technology News

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 20

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 20

10 hours ago, 2:30pm CDT

Kenmore Air Conditioner with Alexa Launches on Amazon

Kenmore Air Conditioner with Alexa Launches on Amazon

11 hours ago, 1:31pm CDT

Xbox One X and SNES Classic Availability Tracking Top Chart

Xbox One X and SNES Classic Availability Tracking Top Chart

11 hours ago, 1:22pm CDT

SNES Classic Updates: SNES Classic at Comic-Con and SNES Classic Bible on Sale

SNES Classic Updates: SNES Classic at Comic-Con and SNES Classic Bible on Sale

11 hours ago, 1:15pm CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Russia’s Mayak Satellite Becomes the Third Brightest Object in the Sky

Russia’s Mayak Satellite Becomes the Third Brightest Object in the Sky

34 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 20

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 20

10 hours ago, 2:30pm CDT

Kenmore Air Conditioner with Alexa Launches on Amazon

Kenmore Air Conditioner with Alexa Launches on Amazon

11 hours ago, 1:31pm CDT

Xbox One X and SNES Classic Availability Tracking Top Chart

Xbox One X and SNES Classic Availability Tracking Top Chart

11 hours ago, 1:22pm CDT

More Latest News


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook