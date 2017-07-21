How to Work Around Splatoon 2 Download Error 2811-7504 in eShop

Splatoon 2 is here. Many Nintendo Switch owners stayed up until midnight to download Splatoon 2 from the eShop on the Nintendo Switch console. All the excitement to start playing Splatoon 2 is thrown back with error code 2811-7504 or 2811-7503. There is work around that worked for some to download Splatoon 2 now.

Don't Miss: The Tracker App Finds You a Nintendo Switch

If the eShop on the Nintendo Switch fails for you, try to order the digital version of Splatoon 2 on you computer in the web version of the eShop. Visit the Splatoon 2 page on nintendo.com and click "Buy Digital." After completing the purchase process, Splatoon 2 starts to download on your Switch console.

This method has worked for several users tonight, according to this reddit thread. The Japanese Nintendo eShop was down earlier today. Nintendo has tweeted on their Japanese Twitter account that the eShop is back up.

Nintendo is keep running into issues with online service issues. The company needs to resolve all issues and short comings before the paid online service for the Nintendo Switch launches in 2018.