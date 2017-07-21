 
 

Nintendo Switch In Stock At Over 1,000 Walmart Stores

You can't find a Nintendo Switch in stock? Find out where to find a Nintendo Switch on Splatoon 2 day below.

Here is the situation:

Yes, the Nintendo Switch is hard to find and this drives you mad. Today is different. Today is one of the best days to find a Nintendo Switch in stock in a long time. 

New Nintendo Switch shipments have arrived in stores for the Splatoon 2 release today. Best Buy has announced to sell the Nintendo Switch this morning. Target also advertised the Nintendo Switch in this week's ad. Walmart has not announced to restock the Nintendo Switch for the Splatoon 2 launch, but Nintendo Switch inventory tracking service tell a different story.

There are over 1,000 of the 5,000 Walmart stores reported to have the Nintendo Switch in stock on July 21. iStockNow only shows 240 Target stores with Switch inventory. The surge in Switch inventory at Walmart stores increases the likelihood that there will be another "Nintendo Switch Friday online sale" at walmart.com today.

This is how to buy a Nintendo Switch today:

Go to the mall this morning just before the doors open at Walmart, Target or Best Buy. Visit the store with the earliest opening hours first. In case there is no Switch in stock at these big stores, try GameStop, ToysRUs and also these smaller stores: Meijer, Kohl's and Shopko.

When finding a $299.99 Nintendo Switch is impossible at stores in your neighboorhood, consider expanding your search to the next nearest mall. By noon you should stop looking at stores and focus on finding a Switch in stock online. There is a possibility that stores restock the Switch during the day, but chances are much lower than in the morning.

There is an increased chance today that Walmart and Amazon will sell the Nintendo Switch online today. To not miss these potentional online sales of the Nintendo Switch, download The Tracker app and subscribe to receive notifications for the Nintendo Switch consoles.

Lastly, you can end the hunt for a Nintendo Switch by ordering one of the available Nintendo Switch bundles on sale online at GameStop and Target. Alternatively, you can get the Nintendo Switch from reputable resellers on amazon.com for about $85 more than the list price of the Nintendo Switch.

This story may contain affiliate links.

