 
 

Best Buy Black Friday 2017 In July Sale: The Best Deals

Posted: Jul 21 2017, 3:01am CDT

 

Find out what the best Black Friday deals are today at Best Buy.

I know what you think. Black Friday sales in July are not the real thing. Why are retailers keep on calling out Black Friday sales in Summer? Honestly. I don't know the answer to this. Amazon does a much better job with Prime Day. Amazon is not diluting Black Friday with its big sales event in July.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

In case you have not spent all your money on Prime Day, or you just realized you need a new TV or a MacBook for back to school, here are the best deals we could find in Best Buy's Black Friday sale in July.

Best Buy's deals on the MacBook Air stand out. The 13.3" MacBook Air with Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD is on sale for $699.99, saving $300. 

Best deals on Apple:

$699.99 13.3" Apple MacBook Air Intel Core i5, 8GB, 128GB SSD

$849.99 13.3" Apple MacBook Air Intel Core i5, 8GB, 256GB SSD

$1,849.99 15.4" Apple MacBook Pro Core i7, 16GB, 256GB SSD

$399.99 9.7-Inch Apple iPad Pro with WiFi 32GB

Best deals on video games:

$25 off Nintendo 3DS XL Consoles

Buy 1 Select 3DS Game, Get 50% Off a 2nd

$349.99 Sony PlayStation VR

50% off Prima Game Strategy Guides

Best deals on TVs:

$279.99 49" Toshiba 1080p HDTV

$2,499.99 75" Sony XBR75X850E 4K UHD Smart TV (same deal on amazon.com)

Best deals on Laptops:

$199.99 15.6" Lenovo 80TJ00LRUS AMD A6-Series, 4GB, AMD Radeon R4, 500GB HDD

$699.99 15.6" Asus Q524UQ 2-in-1 Touch-Screen Laptop, Intel Core i7, 12GB, NVIDIA GeForce 940MX, 2TB HDD

Today, the new Samsung Galaxy S8 in the new coral blue color is going on sale. Best Buy offers up to $400 in savings on a new Galaxy S8 or S8+. Teh new coral blue color is exclusive to Best Buy.

The Best Buy Black Friday 2017 in July sale is now open for all customers on bestbuy.com. Best Buy has offered access to the Black Friday sale to Elite members earlier this week. Some lucky customers were able to exploit a price error on the Samsung Galaxy S8, taking it home for $100.

Best Buy stores will restock the Nintendo Switch console today in celebration of the Splatoon 2 launch. The Nintendo Switch might also become avaiable online today at Best Buy. Get The Tracker App to receive notification on your smartphone in case the Switch is in stock today online at Best Buy or other stores.

This story may contain affiliate links.

