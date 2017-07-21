Sony XB10 Portable Wireless Speaker Leads Today's Amazon Deals

Amazon offers today Sony XB10 Portable Wireless Speaker with Bluetooth for $38. This deal saves $20 over the list price. The Sony XB10 has a water-resistant design and extra bass. The battery holds 16 hours and you can add a second XB10 for stereo sound.

The total solar eclipse is on August 21. This is one month from now. It's time to prepare for this spectacular space event. The solar eclipse glasses are already becoming bestsellers on amazon.com. Amazon offers a 10-pack of Soluna Solar Eclipse Glasses for $15.95. Alternatively you can pick up this 10-pack Eclipse Glasses for $14.89.

In case you want to make photos or take a closer look at the August 21 solar eclipse, you can get these best-selling solar filter sheets. Amazon also offers several deals on new cameras. Find out which cameras are the top sellers here.

Best Buy offers today the Black Friday 2017 sale in July. We already spotted Amazon matching some of the TV deals. Best Buy's sale highlight are the up to $350 savings on Apple laptops.