Nintendo Switch is Getting Musical Adventure Game Figment

The musical adventure Figment will be launching later on in 2017 on the Nintendo Switch. There is even a teaser trailer of the game out now. This game will be released on Xbox One and PS4 as well as on PC.

Figment is basically based on whimsical notions. It is a journey through the internal workings of the human mind. There lie monsters in wait somewhere in the mix. The player represents Dusty, the mind’s defender, who has to fend off these monsters, psychoses and complexes with dexterity.

A great many riddles need to be solved in this puzzle. In a minimal manner, the mind needs to get over its fears in this musical game. The musical sounds are variegated. There is the Plague Song on this platform. It was composed by Niels Hojgaard Sorenson.

The game essentially deals with thoughts, feelings and memories that battle it out on a psychic level. Dusty has a friend named Piper who is always by his side. The makers of this musical game are none other than Bedtime Digital Games.

Figment is about the inner sanity of a calm and peaceful mind that has lost it after years of normality. The invasion of toxic thoughts has made life a living hell for it.

As the voice of courage, it is up to Dusty, the mind’s helper and healer, to win over the mind back to its original state before it becames deranged thanks to the forces of chaos.

"We're really pleased to announce Figment for the Nintendo Switch," said creative director Jonas Byrresen. "We feel the platform is a perfect match for Figment's whimsical world, its intuitive combat mechanics, and its hours of puzzle-filled storytelling."

Figment key features are:

A gorgeous hand-drawn world to explore and restore

Fight human fears head-on, as you battle with sinister nightmares

Use both brawn and brain, solving puzzles and battling enemies

Enjoy a full score of musical performances, nightmarish and otherwise, which are defined by your exploration of the world