First SNES Classic Carrying Case Surfaces

The SNES Classic accessory list just got a new entry. The first SNES Classic Edition carrying bag has surfaced. Japanese Cyber gadget designed a stylish case that holds the SNES Classic console and both controllers.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

The gray case is lightweight and shock absorbent. The top surface features the iconic outlines of the Super NES. As this is a case for the Japanese market, the design reflects that of the Japanese and European SNES Classic console and not that of the North American version. Inside is an extra flap with a mesh pocket to store AC adapter and USB cables.

The case will be released on October 5, the same day the Super Famicon Classic, this is how the SNES Classic is called in Japan, will be released.

The Cyber Gadget SNES Classic case is available for pre-order now on amazon.jp for ¥ 2,138 (~$19). The Japanese Amazon store appears to ship this case to the United States. You can switch the language of amazon.jp to English in the Otaku section.

The first must have item on the list of SNES Classic accessories is the SNES Classic companion book. The book explains the SNES and gives you the hints needed to enjoy playing the 21 games pre-installed on the SNES Classic. The Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics book is available on amazon.com at a 15% discount. See the list of all SNES Classic accessories.