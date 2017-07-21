Watch Skyrim on Nintendo Switch

Skyrim is coming to Nintendo Switch. Bethesda, the parent company, normally doesn’t release stuff on the Switch but this time around, it has decided to make an exception. This fact showcases the potency of the Switch.

Footage of a YouTuber playing the game appeared for the first time. The game was a cinch to play as the demonstration amply showed the audiences. This is indeed a wonderful version of the game that would have its fans bursting with enthusiasm to play it the very first chance they get.

Skyrim playing on the Switch was an accomplished fact at the E3 2017. Just the thought of Skyrim playing on the platform was enough to send the level of engagement of many gamers go sky high (no pun intended). Like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, this game too is worthy of the consideration of those who like to try the untested.