 
 

More Leaked Renderings Claim To Show Galaxy Note 8

Posted: Jul 21 2017, 5:45am CDT | by , in Rumors | Android

 

More Leaked Renderings Claim to Show Galaxy Note 8
Image via BGR

Gallery

3 images
More Leaked Renderings Claim to Show Galaxy Note 8
More Leaked Renderings Claim to Show Galaxy Note 8
More Leaked Renderings Claim to Show Galaxy Note 8
 

Note 8 is highly anticipated and expected for a September debut

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is quickly becoming as oft leaked as the iPhone 8. This is a good thing for Samsung I think because the leaks about its coming flagship device are helping to build awareness and anticipation for the coming smartphone and Samsung needs that to help people forget about the spectacularly failed Galaxy Note 7 smartphone.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

All of the renderings that you see here come from BGR and are said to have originated with a case maker. There have been multiple leaks of the Galaxy Note 8 from case makers, the last was only a few days back and came from Ice universe. We don't have that much time before the Note 8 will launch, the device is set for a September unveil.

You can see all the leaked renders in the gallery with this story. So far the leaks about the Note 8 tip a big 6.3-inch Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The smartphone has 6GB of RAM, and will use an Exynos 8895 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor depending on region. The back of the phone will have a pair of 12MP cameras with the fingerprint scanner beside those cameras. Power will come from a 3,300 mAh internal battery.

The Note 8 will ship with an updated S Pen as well. The Note 8 is expected to have a very high screen to body ratio, perhaps even higher than the 83% mark set by the Galaxy S8 family of devices. Many expect the iPhone 8 to surpass that screen to body ratio when it launches.

Gallery

3 images
More Leaked Renderings Claim to Show Galaxy Note 8
More Leaked Renderings Claim to Show Galaxy Note 8
More Leaked Renderings Claim to Show Galaxy Note 8

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Xbox One X and SNES Classic Availability Tracking Top Chart

Xbox One X and SNES Classic Availability Tracking Top Chart

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
SNES Classic Book Available for Pre-order

SNES Classic Book Available for Pre-order

SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic: How To Buy




Android

Nokia 8 Image Leaks, Launch Expected July 31

Nokia 8 Image Leaks, Launch Expected July 31

3 days ago, 6:06am CDT

Galaxy Note 8 Renderings Claim to Show Final Design

Galaxy Note 8 Renderings Claim to Show Final Design

4 days ago, 6:02am CDT

BlackBerry KEYone Lands at Sprint

BlackBerry KEYone Lands at Sprint

1 week ago, 6:03am CDT

Rendering Claims to Show Google Pixel XL 2017 Smartphone

Rendering Claims to Show Google Pixel XL 2017 Smartphone

Jul 12 2017, 4:56am CDT

More Android Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch is Getting One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition on September 29

Nintendo Switch is Getting One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition on September 29

3 minutes ago

Tesla Model 3 Interior Revealed in New Photos

Tesla Model 3 Interior Revealed in New Photos

38 minutes ago

iPhone 8 Touch ID sensor in the Power Button More Likely

iPhone 8 Touch ID sensor in the Power Button More Likely

40 minutes ago

Watch Skyrim on Nintendo Switch

Watch Skyrim on Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook