More Leaked Renderings Claim to Show Galaxy Note 8

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is quickly becoming as oft leaked as the iPhone 8. This is a good thing for Samsung I think because the leaks about its coming flagship device are helping to build awareness and anticipation for the coming smartphone and Samsung needs that to help people forget about the spectacularly failed Galaxy Note 7 smartphone.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

All of the renderings that you see here come from BGR and are said to have originated with a case maker. There have been multiple leaks of the Galaxy Note 8 from case makers, the last was only a few days back and came from Ice universe. We don't have that much time before the Note 8 will launch, the device is set for a September unveil.

You can see all the leaked renders in the gallery with this story. So far the leaks about the Note 8 tip a big 6.3-inch Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The smartphone has 6GB of RAM, and will use an Exynos 8895 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor depending on region. The back of the phone will have a pair of 12MP cameras with the fingerprint scanner beside those cameras. Power will come from a 3,300 mAh internal battery.

The Note 8 will ship with an updated S Pen as well. The Note 8 is expected to have a very high screen to body ratio, perhaps even higher than the 83% mark set by the Galaxy S8 family of devices. Many expect the iPhone 8 to surpass that screen to body ratio when it launches.