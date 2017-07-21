 
 

IPhone 8 Touch ID Sensor In The Power Button More Likely

iPhone 8 Touch ID sensor in the Power Button More Likely
Power button sounds like the most likely location for Touch ID

There are lots of leaks and rumors about the iPhone 8, but we still don't know all that much about the smartphone. Even the most basic information is far from confirmed, such as the name, we still are unsure if it will be called the iPhone 8 or the iPhone Edition or something else entirely. Another big question mark is how Apple will handle the Touch ID sensor.

For much of the time the sensor was rumored to be under the front screen. Rumors then claimed that the sensors weren't working and that the plan had been abandoned. Rumors then said the Touch ID sensor would make it's way to the rear of the iPhone 8, which many doubted since that is by far the worst spot to place a fingerprint scanner.

We then had rumors that the Touch ID sensor would disappear altogether and be replaced by a fancy front camera that scans faces. Most recently a rumor has been going around that the Touch ID sensor will be embedded in the power button on the side of the smartphone. According to BGR, new sources have confirmed that this will be the case.

BGR says that multiple sources have told it that Touch ID will be coming to the power button. The rationale for the power button Touch ID sensor makes sense. First, BGR figures that Apple wouldn't ditch the Touch ID sensor tech it just dropped $356 million on a few years back. I disagree with that a bit, Apple is practically made of money and if it could invent better tech I think it would absolutely walk away from something it had paid a massive price for in a quest for the best.

If the Touch ID sensor was going to be under the glass, the publication figures a source would have confirmed it by now. BGR says that the three sources that confirmed the power button Touch ID sensors have given accurate information in the past. Locating the sensor in the power button also explains the much longer button than has been seen in the past, and Apple has the tech and patents to make that location work. It all adds up to not exactly 100% confidence, but certainly makes a very compelling case for the power button location.

