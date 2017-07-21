 
 

Tesla Model 3 Interior Revealed In New Photos

Posted: Jul 21 2017, 6:08am CDT | by , Updated: Jul 21 2017, 6:11am CDT, in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Tesla Model 3 Interior Revealed in New Photos
  • Tesla Model 3 Interior Revealed in Spy Shots of 7th Production Car

Gallery

12 images
Tesla Model 3 Interior Revealed in New Photos
Tesla Model 3 Interior Revealed in New Photos
Tesla Model 3 Interior Revealed in New Photos
 

Tesla Model 3 Chanced Upon Again and Pictures of its Interior Taken

Several photos of the inside seats of the Tesla Model 3 have emerged. The interior of the vehicle is very clearly visible in the photos. Among the details are a touchscreen display, a center console and a spacious back seat.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

The photos of the front seat show that this seat is pushed back otherwise there is plenty of leg room in the back. The spy shots of the vehicle, posted by by Waldek Kubicki and Jim Roger Johansen, show its finalized design. Up until now, while the exterior design had been known, the interior design had remained an enigma.

The dashboard inside this car has a trimmed wooden finish. Its steering wheel is elegant as well. The backseat design looks marvelous. There are twin USB ports in the rear.

As the photos show so clearly, the design stands out from the rest of the humdrum environment. The seats are black and smooth and the instruments in front appear to have a clutter-free look. The speedometer fades in and out depending on the situation the driver faces at hand.

The side doors are so streamlined that there are actually no door handles on them. It is probably because a door release button is secretly stashed away behind the handle. Whether this button is manual or electronic remains a mystery.

The problem with an electronic button is that it could present difficulty in case of en emergency exit situation. Some are suggesting that Tesla may do away with door handles altogether in its Model 3.

Someone quipped humorously that once you get your hands on this car, you will not want to let go of it or come out of it. This car is smooth, poised and totally out of this world. It is a great triumph for both Tesla Motors and Elon Musk. 

Gallery

12 images
Tesla Model 3 Interior Revealed in New Photos
Tesla Model 3 Interior Revealed in New Photos
Tesla Model 3 Interior Revealed in New Photos

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Xbox One X and SNES Classic Availability Tracking Top Chart

Xbox One X and SNES Classic Availability Tracking Top Chart

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
SNES Classic Book Available for Pre-order

SNES Classic Book Available for Pre-order

SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic: How To Buy




Cars & Vehicles

Mercedes-Benz Makes Production Record with 300000th G-Class

Mercedes-Benz Makes Production Record with 300000th G-Class

23 hours ago, 7:01am CDT

2018 Buick Regal GS Debuts With More Power

2018 Buick Regal GS Debuts With More Power

1 day ago, 3:56am CDT

Mercedes-Benz Recalls 3 Million Diesel Vehicles Over Toxic Emissions

Mercedes-Benz Recalls 3 Million Diesel Vehicles Over Toxic Emissions

2 days ago, 5:19am CDT

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Truck Revealed

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Truck Revealed

2 days ago, 4:02am CDT

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

iPhone 8 Touch ID sensor in the Power Button More Likely

iPhone 8 Touch ID sensor in the Power Button More Likely

4 minutes ago

More Leaked Renderings Claim to Show Galaxy Note 8

More Leaked Renderings Claim to Show Galaxy Note 8

25 minutes ago

Watch Skyrim on Nintendo Switch

Watch Skyrim on Nintendo Switch

45 minutes ago

First SNES Classic Carrying Case Surfaces

First SNES Classic Carrying Case Surfaces

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook