Tesla Model 3 Interior Revealed in New Photos

Several photos of the inside seats of the Tesla Model 3 have emerged. The interior of the vehicle is very clearly visible in the photos. Among the details are a touchscreen display, a center console and a spacious back seat.

The photos of the front seat show that this seat is pushed back otherwise there is plenty of leg room in the back. The spy shots of the vehicle, posted by by Waldek Kubicki and Jim Roger Johansen, show its finalized design. Up until now, while the exterior design had been known, the interior design had remained an enigma.

The dashboard inside this car has a trimmed wooden finish. Its steering wheel is elegant as well. The backseat design looks marvelous. There are twin USB ports in the rear.

As the photos show so clearly, the design stands out from the rest of the humdrum environment. The seats are black and smooth and the instruments in front appear to have a clutter-free look. The speedometer fades in and out depending on the situation the driver faces at hand.

The side doors are so streamlined that there are actually no door handles on them. It is probably because a door release button is secretly stashed away behind the handle. Whether this button is manual or electronic remains a mystery.

The problem with an electronic button is that it could present difficulty in case of en emergency exit situation. Some are suggesting that Tesla may do away with door handles altogether in its Model 3.

Someone quipped humorously that once you get your hands on this car, you will not want to let go of it or come out of it. This car is smooth, poised and totally out of this world. It is a great triumph for both Tesla Motors and Elon Musk.