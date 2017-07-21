 
 

Nintendo Switch Is Getting One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition On September 29

Posted: Jul 21 2017, 6:43am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch is Getting One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition on September 29
 

The Release Date of the One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition has been Announced

Bandai Namco announced September 29th to be the release date of its latest One Piece game. This is the most exciting adventure Luffy and his sidekicks ever set out to enjoy on a one on one basis.

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

Nintendo Switch owners can look forward to a ton of interesting and colorful content in this game. Since it is coming to the Switch, it will make full use of the features of this special platform. Switch owners can enjoy a 2-player Co-Op game mode and 2 Joy-Cons on the selfsame console.

Luffy and his fellow pirates will be having the time of their lives in this game. A merry raccoon named Pato exists in the mix. A nefarious pirate named The Red Count kidnaps Pato and the rest of the crew on Forgotten Island. Luffy must fight this evil pirate and rescue his friends.

The story is original in its scope and the enemy pirate is a scheming and cunning adversary. Luffy, Sanji, Tony Tony Chopper and Buggy must make their way through thick and thin in order to fulfill their potential as good pirates. As for the raccoon, Pato, it is an interesting addition to the game play.

One Piece: Unlimited World Red is now available for PS 3, PS Vita, Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Wii U. And it will release for Nintendo Switch on September 29.

This game will be available in North America only on the Nintendo eShop, while in Europe, customers could get it both digitally and physically.

One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition will be available for PS 4 and PC players in North America and Europe on August 25, 2017. However, the game will not be available for Xbox One users.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Xbox One X and SNES Classic Availability Tracking Top Chart

Xbox One X and SNES Classic Availability Tracking Top Chart

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
SNES Classic Book Available for Pre-order

SNES Classic Book Available for Pre-order

SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic: How To Buy




Technology News

Watch Skyrim on Nintendo Switch

Watch Skyrim on Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

First SNES Classic Carrying Case Surfaces

First SNES Classic Carrying Case Surfaces

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch is Getting Musical Adventure Game Figment

Nintendo Switch is Getting Musical Adventure Game Figment

2 hours ago

Sony XB10 Portable Wireless Speaker Leads Today&#039;s Amazon Deals

Sony XB10 Portable Wireless Speaker Leads Today's Amazon Deals

3 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Tesla Model 3 Interior Revealed in New Photos

Tesla Model 3 Interior Revealed in New Photos

36 minutes ago

iPhone 8 Touch ID sensor in the Power Button More Likely

iPhone 8 Touch ID sensor in the Power Button More Likely

37 minutes ago

More Leaked Renderings Claim to Show Galaxy Note 8

More Leaked Renderings Claim to Show Galaxy Note 8

59 minutes ago

Watch Skyrim on Nintendo Switch

Watch Skyrim on Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook