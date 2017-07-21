Nintendo Switch is Getting One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition on September 29

Bandai Namco announced September 29th to be the release date of its latest One Piece game. This is the most exciting adventure Luffy and his sidekicks ever set out to enjoy on a one on one basis.

Nintendo Switch owners can look forward to a ton of interesting and colorful content in this game. Since it is coming to the Switch, it will make full use of the features of this special platform. Switch owners can enjoy a 2-player Co-Op game mode and 2 Joy-Cons on the selfsame console.

Luffy and his fellow pirates will be having the time of their lives in this game. A merry raccoon named Pato exists in the mix. A nefarious pirate named The Red Count kidnaps Pato and the rest of the crew on Forgotten Island. Luffy must fight this evil pirate and rescue his friends.

The story is original in its scope and the enemy pirate is a scheming and cunning adversary. Luffy, Sanji, Tony Tony Chopper and Buggy must make their way through thick and thin in order to fulfill their potential as good pirates. As for the raccoon, Pato, it is an interesting addition to the game play.

One Piece: Unlimited World Red is now available for PS 3, PS Vita, Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Wii U. And it will release for Nintendo Switch on September 29.

This game will be available in North America only on the Nintendo eShop, while in Europe, customers could get it both digitally and physically.

One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition will be available for PS 4 and PC players in North America and Europe on August 25, 2017. However, the game will not be available for Xbox One users.