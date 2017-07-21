Nintendo Switch in Stock at Best Buy Stores this Morning

Best Buy has been holding the Nintendo Switch all week for today. Best Buy stores across the Nation will have the Nintendo Switch in stock this morning. Advertised in the Best Buy weekly ad, the $299.99 Nintendo Switch is available today in time for the release of Splatoon 2.

The ad has not included any limiting verbiage. The Nintendo Switch should be widely available, but do not expect deep inventories per store. Showing up early in the morning will be necessary to get a Nintendo Switch today.

You can find the Nintendo Switch today not only at Best Buy stores. As reported earlier over a 1,000 Walmart stores are flagged to have the Nintendo Switch in stock today.

This is how to buy a Nintendo Switch today:

Go to the mall this morning just before the doors open at Walmart, Target or Best Buy. Visit the store with the earliest opening hours first. In case there is no Switch in stock at these big stores, try GameStop, ToysRUs and also these smaller stores: Meijer, Kohl's and Shopko.

When finding a $299.99 Nintendo Switch is impossible at stores in your neighborhood, consider expanding your search to the next nearest mall. By noon you should stop looking at stores and focus on finding a Switch in stock online. There is a possibility that stores restock the Switch during the day, but chances are much lower than in the morning.

There is an increased chance today that Walmart and Amazon will sell the Nintendo Switch online today. To not miss these potential online sales of the Nintendo Switch, download The Tracker app and subscribe to receive notifications for the Nintendo Switch consoles.

Lastly, you can end the hunt for a Nintendo Switch by ordering one of the available Nintendo Switch bundles on sale online at GameStop and Target. Alternatively, you can get the Nintendo Switch from reputable resellers on amazon.com for about $85 more than the list price of the Nintendo Switch.