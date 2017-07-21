SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

Amazon has cut the price of the SNES Classic companion book available on amazon.com again. Yesterday the retailer cut 15% off the regular $44.99 price of the hard-cover edition. Today the Amazon reduced the pre-order price by 40%. You can order the Super NES Classic book now for $26.99 on amazon.com.

The paperback is stays at the reduced price of $17.99. In case you already pre-ordered the SNES Classic book already, no worries, Amazon offers on this item their pre-order price guarantee.

The hard-cover edition with the slipcase is now just $9 more expensive than the paper-back edition. This well spent $9 for the more representative edition. Why Amazon keeps on cutting the price of the Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics book is not clear. Best Buy does have a 50% off sale on Prima Games' video game strategy guides today, but Best Buy does not offer the pre-order of the new SNES Classic book from Prima Games yet.

Earlier this week video game strategy guide publisher Prima Games revealed a the new book titled Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics.

The 320-page book features a nostalgic celebration and exploration of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in all its 16-bit glory. You can discover everything you’ve always wanted to know about some of the most beloved SNES games, including speedrun tips and little-known facts. The details about the content of the book are still scarce. We assume that the book will cover all 21 SNES Classic games including the never before released Star Fox 2 game.

The SNES Classic companion book shines a light on the original SNES development and the visionaries behind this groundbreaking console. You gain an in-depth look at how the SNES has left its mark on the gaming industry, and how its legacy continues.

The SNES Classic book also contains family stories to fan art to merchandise and more. Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics is available as Hardback version with slipcase and as paperback on amazon.com. The SNES Classic book will be released on September 29, along with the SNES Classic console.

The SNES Classic book already jumped to the top of Amazon's Computer & Video Game Strategy Guides best seller chart. In case you can't score a SNES Classic at launch due to the crazy demand, you still have something to read until you find a SNES Classic in stock.

Prima Games, publisher of the SNES Classic book, is an imprint of DK and a division of Penguin Random House Inc., is the world’s leading publisher of strategy content for PC and console video games.

There has been a similar book released for the NES Classic, also published by Prima Games. The SNES book is also available on GameStop. This likely means that GameStop will offer SNES Classic bundles that include the SNES Classic book.

The SNES Classic will be extremely hard to find. A few stores have started to list the $79.99 SNES Classic. Find out everything you need to know about buying the SNES Classic Edition.