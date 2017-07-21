Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Mario Kart

The Nintendo SNES Classic will go on sale on September 29 for $79.99 with 21 pre-installed games including Super Mario Kart.

A racing game for the SNES, Super Mario Kart is the very first one in the series that was released in 1992. Players get to race against seven other CPU-orientated opponents in a fight to the finish. It is a five-course race that we are dealing with here. The racing sequences are very exciting and exhilarating to boot. The level of expertise keeps increasing throughout the echelons of this game. It is a five lap course that the racers engage in covering with their karts. The list of characters in this game include within their ranks: Mario, Luigi, Yoshi and Bowser. Some of the characters act as hindrances to be overcome by the gamers.

Developer

Produced by Shigeru Miyamoto, this game was directed by Tadashi Sugiyama and Hideki Konno. Miyamoto worked on the whole game with painstaking attention to detail along with his team of assistants. Konno has spoken of how in the beginning, the wish of the team was to build a two player system. This would have been like F-Zero. Yet due to certain limiting features of the platform, such was not possible.

So Super Mario Kart was born. The developers designed Battle Mode as one of the characteristic features of this game. The origins of the game were not as a Mario series spin-off. This choice was decided upon later on in the design process. The Mode 7 graphics in this game are tops. Some of the graphic details can only be described with the word “awesome”. As for the music for this game, it was composed with care by Soyo Oka.

Release Date

On the SNES platform, this game arrived in America and Japan in September and August of 1992. In January, 1993, it entered the European market. The Virtual Console (Wii) received the American and Japanese spheres in November and June of 2009. Europe got the game in April of 2010. As for the Virtual Console (Wii U), the game came to America and Europe in August and March 2014 while in Japan, it came in June 2013. Finally, as far as the 3DS is concerned, all three locations received the game in 2016.

Story

The racers include: Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad, Yoshi, Bowser, Donkey Kong Junior and last but not least Koopa Troopa. The tracks they get to choose from include: Mushroom Cup, Flower Cup, Star Cup and Special Cup. There are four battle stages. Among the items that make for an interesting array of visual display features in the game may be included: Banana Peels, Coins, Feathers, Boos, Green Shells, Red Shells, Thunderbolts, Mushrooms and Stars.

This game has the racers making their way through the by-lanes and routes of the racing tracks at breakneck speeds that would thrill any speed demon of a gamer. It is best enjoyed with popcorn and pizza on the side not to mention a few cans of Coke to keep awake as you play this addictive game till the wee hours of the morning.

Game Play

In the capacity of a kart racing game, this platform allows solo play and multiplayer mode as well. Over eight characters exist among the choices available to the players. To start off the race Lakitu enters the equation with a traffic light hung from a fishing line. Thus the numbers from 10 to 0 begin in earnest. When the light turns green from red, the race is off to a good start. The players can see the view from the vantage point of drivers from behind their individual karts.

Either the players try to overtake each other or they try to complete the circuit in as fast a manner as they are capable of. There are obstacles and tiles along the tracks. Shells and banana leaves are common nuisances on the roads that the players must dodge. By running over coins strewn along the track, players are able to increase their speed substantially. Some maneuvers include power sliding and hopping.

Popularity

The game achieved what no other game ever accomplished. It got a mention in the Guinness Book of World Records as the most popular game of all times. The critics judged it favorably on the whole and it was lauded as a success that raked in quite some profits for the manufacturing company. After the sales of one million copies, it got a Player’s Choice Award. This game went on to sell over nine million copies which is a remarkable feat indeed.

Both GameRankings and MobyGames gave it a 90% excellence rating. The graphics were labeled as superbly sophisticated. The game play made this game the most addictive experience a player can ever undergo. All adrenaline junkies ought to hear that one loud and clear. One site mentioned that this game had chanced upon gold in terms of its playability stakes. You just couldn’t put it down. It ended up at the 14th spot from a list of 100 all-time hit games.

