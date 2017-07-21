Nintendo Switch in Stock at Amazon

Amazon offers the $299.99 Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com, starting at 10:05am ET. We have expected that Amazon will also offer the Nintendo Switch in time for the Splatoon 2 release today and here it is.

As before, Amazon only sells the Nintendo Switch to Prime members. Users of The Tracker app have already received the notification about the Nintendo Switch sale on Amazon.com and get first dips. If you do not have The Tracker app yet, download it now for free and get alerts on hard time find products like the Nintendo Switch and also about the upcoming SNES Classic.

To complete your purchase of the Nintendo Switch on amazon.com today get these Switch games and accessories that are on sale right now.

The Nintendo Switch is also today available in stores if you get a bit of luck. Best Buy and Walmart are your best options.

This is how to buy a Nintendo Switch today:

Go to the mall this morning just before the doors open at Walmart, Target or Best Buy. Visit the store with the earliest opening hours first. In case there is no Switch in stock at these big stores, try GameStop, ToysRUs and also these smaller stores: Meijer, Kohl's and Shopko.

When finding a $299.99 Nintendo Switch is impossible at stores in your neighborhood, consider expanding your search to the next nearest mall. By noon you should stop looking at stores and focus on finding a Switch in stock online. There is a possibility that stores restock the Switch during the day, but chances are much lower than in the morning.

There is an increased chance today that Walmart and Amazon will sell the Nintendo Switch online today. To not miss these potential online sales of the Nintendo Switch, download The Tracker app and subscribe to receive notifications for the Nintendo Switch consoles.

Lastly, you can end the hunt for a Nintendo Switch by ordering one of the available Nintendo Switch bundles on sale online at GameStop and Target. Alternatively, you can get the Nintendo Switch from reputable resellers on amazon.com for about $85 more than the list price of the Nintendo Switch.