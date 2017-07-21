Nintendo Switch: Find Out How to Buy a Switch on Splatoon 2 Release Day

Today is the day to find a Nintendo Switch in stock. There is likely a big dry spell after today that will last weeks. Nintendo shipped new Nintendo Switch inventory to retailers. The size of the supply is significant. Amazon just started to sell the $299.99 Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con online.

There is also a good chance to find the Nintendo Switch in stock at your local mall. Best Buy, Walmart, Target, GameStop stores have the Nintendo Switch in stock with varying levels.

Here is the best strategy to buy a Nintendo Switch today:

As a failsafe, order the Nintendo Switch on Amazon in case you have Prime.

Then go to the mall this morning just before the doors open at Walmart, Target or Best Buy. Visit the store with the earliest opening hours first. In case there is no Switch in stock at these big stores, try GameStop, ToysRUs and also these smaller stores: Meijer, Kohl's and Shopko.

When finding a $299.99 Nintendo Switch is impossible at stores in your neighborhood, consider expanding your search to the next nearest mall. By noon you should stop looking at stores and focus on finding a Switch in stock online. There is a possibility that stores restock the Switch during the day, but chances are much lower than in the morning.

There is an increased chance today that Walmart also will sell the Nintendo Switch online today. To not miss these potential online sales of the Nintendo Switch, download The Tracker app and subscribe to receive notifications for the Nintendo Switch consoles.

Lastly, you can end the hunt for a Nintendo Switch by ordering one of the available Nintendo Switch bundles on sale online at GameStop and Target. Alternatively, you can get the Nintendo Switch from reputable resellers on amazon.com for about $85 more than the list price of the Nintendo Switch.