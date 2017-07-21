Eclipse Glasses Are Already Amazon Top Sellers

The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from North America is on August 21. This is one month from now, but the so called eclipse glasses are already top sellers on amazon.com. Looking into the solar eclipse without special shades is going to damage your eyes. It is mandatory to wear eclipse glasses to look up to the sun.

NASA has released a special safety guide for the August 21 solar eclipse. The guide says that only five companies are certified for the ISO 12312-2 international standard for eclipse glasses.

The list of manufacturers include American Paper Optics, Baader Planetarium (AstroSolar Silver/Gold film only), Rainbow Symphony, Thousand Oaks Optical, and TSE 17.

The eclipse glasses made by American Paper Optics are currently the best sellers on amazon.com. The 10-pack of Soluna Solar branded Eclipse Glasses sell for $16.95. A slightly lower priced offer is also available on other American Paper Optics made eclipse glasses from other sellers.

Always inspect your solar eclipse glasses before using. if scratched or damaged do not use them. Read and follow any instructions printed on or packaged with the glasses. Always supervise children using solar eclipse glasses.

This is what you need to know:

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon blocks any part of the sun. On Monday, August 21, 2017, a solar eclipse can be seen across all of North America. The whole continent will experience a partial eclipse lasting 2 to 3 hours.

Halfway through the sky spectacle, anyone within a roughly 70-mile-wide path from Oregon to South Carolina will experience a brief total eclipse, when the moon completely blocks the sun’s bright face for up to 2 minutes 40 seconds according to NASA. Day will be turned into night and making visible the otherwise hidden solar corona. Bright stars and planets will become visible as well.